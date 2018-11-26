RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Nov 2018 18:36 |  By RnMTeam

Giants of Jazz to see acts from France, UK

MUMBAI: The Piano Man Jazz Club will present the fourth edition of Giants of Jazz. Beginning Thursday, the 10-day event will see acts from France and UK, apart from other parts of the world.

Welcoming audiences of all ages and proficiencies, the festival hopes to introduce the best of jazz artistes to attendees who can look forward to witnessing live performances from India and abroad, said a statement.

Giants of Jazz is an original property, built and sustained in the country with a lot of care and curation by Arjun Sagar Gupta and The Piano Man Events and Artists Management (T.E.A.M.).

Supergombo from France will be opening the festival on Thursday. The Afro-funk band will bring fresh guitar solos, groovy basslines and melodic beats to the stage.

This will be followed by Klein, who will take the audience through genres -- from jazz to pop, rock, to free improvisation; MND FLO and a power-packed finale with Max Clouth Clan.

The Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi's Safdarjung market is a melting pot of music and culture. It is the brainchild of Arjun Sagar Gupta, a Fulbright music scholar and a performing pianist.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
The Piano Man Jazz Club Arjun Gupta the Giants of Jazz Festival France UK Safdarjung
Related news
News | 06 Nov 2018

Eminent bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal dead

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal, who was on life support for the last 24 hours, passed away on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure, hospital officials said. He was 63.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2018

We are very excited to perform in India, which is one of our favourite places in the world: Tiny Fingers Band

MUMBAI: One of the leading forces in the Israeli alternative music scene, Tiny Fingers, is heading to India this November for a five-city tour that includes slots at IIT Kanpur and NH7 Weekender Meghalaya, Kolkata.

read more
News | 18 Sep 2018

Tony Kakkar shocked as 'Coca Cola Tu' gets deleted from YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Tony Kakkar is in shocking state as his chartbuster song Coca Cola Tu has been deleted from the official YouTube channel of Desi Music Factory.

read more
News | 18 Sep 2018

Diplo to perform in India

MUMBAI: Music festival Life In Color (LIC), which is held in countries like China, the US and UK, will debut in India on November 18, and American DJ-record producer Diplo will be a part of it.

read more
News | 29 Aug 2018

Delhi band to perform debut album across cities

MUMBAI : Delhi-based music band Kitchensink is all set to perform its debut album at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) here on Thursday, as the first stop of their album launch tour.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gaana tunes-up app for an elevated user experience!

MUMBAI: Gaana, the leading music streaming player in the Indian market has rolled out a new versread more

News
Ultra Media and Entertainment have exclusively acquired music rights of much-awaited film 'Rangeela Raja'

MUMBAI: Ultra Media and Entertainment have acquired the music rights of the upcoming Bollywood fread more

Press Releases
Pepsi introduces Simon Fuller’s new group 'Now United' to India

MUMBAI: For generations, PEPSI® has had an intrinsic connection with music, working with legendaread more

News
Head to the Cuckoo Club to witness Fever 104 FM's 'The Open Mic' with RJ Roshan

MUMBAI: Fever 104 FM has been doing innovative initiatives to engage their audiences.read more

Press Releases
Kolkata: Superhits 93.5 RED FM launches 'Nalbandi' in association with M.P. Birla Cement for water conservation

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 RED FM and M.P.read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Jind Mahi' a special love ballad: Diljit

MUMBAI : Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says his new track titled Jind mahi is a special love ballad."I feel lucky that my music has been loved by so...read more

2
Tulsi Kumar's son Shivaay's first birthday celebrations has an amazing theme!

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar recently celebrated her son Shivaay's first birthday along with husband Hitesh Ralhan close family and friends in Delhi....read more

3
TV's hottest actress Krystle D'souza in multi-talented Sukh's next pop music video 'I Need Ya'

MUMBAI: Sony Music exclusive artist, Sukhe is all set to release his pop music video this month and it features none other than Krstal Dsouza – TV’s...read more

4
Performing for BIMTECH was incredible: Singer Tarannum Malik

MUMBAI: Tarannum Malik, who is the name behind songs like Saiyarra from Ek Tha Tiger, Aashiyana from Love per Square Foot, Enu Naam Che Raaes from ...read more

5
Ariana Grande snaps at fan

MUMBAI : Singer Ariana Grande snapped at a fan who accused her of taking advantage of her late boyfriend and rapper Mac Miller's death.The Thank U,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group