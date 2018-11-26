RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Nov 2018 18:45 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood accepting new talent: Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI : Singer Akhil Sachdeva, who got instant fame with his song Humsafar from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, says though he is not getting the kind of songs he wants to do, but Bollywood has changed in terms of accepting new talent.

"Post Humsafar,  it has been an amazing journey. I won't say that I am getting a lot of film songs as of now, because the kind of songs I am getting are not the ones that I really want to do," Sachdeva told IANS when asked how his career has shaped up after the hit song.

"As I am not from the industry and Bollywood takes its own time to accept new talent and voice...plus I have been travelling a lot due to my shows, I haven't got a lot of time in Bombay (Mumbai). Now I have bought a house in Bombay and a lot of music composers and directors are approaching me for work. So in short, Humsafar has been an immense success and it remains in everybody's heart and mind which is helping me with all the luck and charm," he added.

Sachdeva feels that Bollywood is changing in terms of accepting new talent not only in the music industry but overall as well.
"I think it is every musician's dream to be a famous name in the industry. No matter it's your time or not, one should not lose their calm and get demotivated by any ups and downs. As an artiste, I feel one should continue creating new music and leave the rest to destiny. As for me, 'Humsafar' was destined to be a super hit," he said.

Sachdeva performed at the ongoing The Funtastic Festival with a live performance on November 23 at DLF Mall of India. As part of the festival, the mall lined up a schedule of events which started from November 14 and will be on till December 31 for mall regulars to have a fun-filled year ender.

Is it difficult for Sachdeva to maintain a balance between films and albums, he said, "No, I don't think it is difficult to maintain this balance as its part of every musician's journey and I am an artist and most of the time goes into writing and composing new music."

 (Source: IANS)

Tags
Akhil Sachdeva Humsafar Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Related news
News | 26 Nov 2018

Akhil Sachdeva's version of 'Nain Na Jodeen' will put you in a ‘romantic mood’

MUMBAI: Popular as Nasha Boy, Akhil Sachdeva has proved it n number of times that he is romantic at heart through his songs. With his hit debut like Gal Sun, the Humsafar singer has received a massive response for his songs earlier.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2018

5 things to look out for in Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0 presented by Škoda Auto

MUMBAI: Bollywood and Mumbai are each other’s alter ego. Therefore, Bollywood music is loved by one and all. Bringing to Bollywood music lovers is Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival, the fourth edition of Škoda Auto presents Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2018

Amaal Mallik bags CAMA Award 2018 for 'Roke Na Ruke Naina'

MUMBAI: Youngest music director Amaal Mallik, who has tasted success in a very short time, has bagged another accolade in the form of CAMA award 2018.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2018

'Loveyatri' songs depict Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's 'journey of love'

MUMBAI: ‘Love is in the air’ and Loveyatri is the perfect definition of it. Starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s chemistry through these songs look absolutely gorgeous. Romantic tracks in this movie purely depict stages of their ‘journey of love’.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2018

Dev Negi sings 'Rangtaari' for the upcoming movie 'Loveratri'

MUMBAI: Dev Negi, who is known for songs like Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and Badri Nath Ki Dulhania has now sung, Rangtaari for the upcoming movie Loveratri.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gaana tunes-up app for an elevated user experience!

MUMBAI: Gaana, the leading music streaming player in the Indian market has rolled out a new versread more

News
Ultra Media and Entertainment have exclusively acquired music rights of much-awaited film 'Rangeela Raja'

MUMBAI: Ultra Media and Entertainment have acquired the music rights of the upcoming Bollywood fread more

Press Releases
Pepsi introduces Simon Fuller’s new group 'Now United' to India

MUMBAI: For generations, PEPSI® has had an intrinsic connection with music, working with legendaread more

News
Head to the Cuckoo Club to witness Fever 104 FM's 'The Open Mic' with RJ Roshan

MUMBAI: Fever 104 FM has been doing innovative initiatives to engage their audiences.read more

Press Releases
Kolkata: Superhits 93.5 RED FM launches 'Nalbandi' in association with M.P. Birla Cement for water conservation

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 RED FM and M.P.read more

top# 5 articles

1
TV's hottest actress Krystle D'souza in multi-talented Sukh's next pop music video 'I Need Ya'

MUMBAI: Sony Music exclusive artist, Sukhe is all set to release his pop music video this month and it features none other than Krstal Dsouza – TV’s...read more

2
Performing for BIMTECH was incredible: Singer Tarannum Malik

MUMBAI: Tarannum Malik, who is the name behind songs like Saiyarra from Ek Tha Tiger, Aashiyana from Love per Square Foot, Enu Naam Che Raaes from ...read more

3
Lady Gaga is a secret gamer

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga has revealed she is a secret gamer.She spent the Thanksgiving holiday playing action-adventure hack and slash video game...read more

4
Giants of Jazz to see acts from France, UK

MUMBAI: The Piano Man Jazz Club will present the fourth edition of Giants of Jazz. Beginning Thursday, the 10-day event will see acts from France...read more

5
'Jind Mahi' a special love ballad: Diljit

MUMBAI : Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says his new track titled Jind mahi is a special love ballad."I feel lucky that my music has been loved by so...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group