Birthday Special: Jassi Gill's 10 popular songs
MUMBAI: Today marks the birthday of one of the biggest Punjabi music sensations in India, who has achieved massive success over the years with immense hits like Tru Talk, Guitar Sikhda and others. He also debuted as an actor in Bollywood, this year, with Happy Phirr Bhag Jaayegi apart from pouring a lot of new, fresh music.
So, on the occasion of his birthday, we bring you his famous songs to celebrate his special occasion.
Nikle Currrent
True Talk
Guitar Sikhda
Nakhre
Dil Tutda
Gabbroo
Jodi Teri Meri
Dil Tonn Black
Fer Ohi Hoyea
Tamanna Meri - Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar