News |  26 Nov 2018 16:03 |  By RnMTeam

Birthday Special: Jassi Gill's 10 popular songs

MUMBAI: Today marks the birthday of one of the biggest Punjabi music sensations in India, who has achieved massive success over the years with immense hits like Tru Talk, Guitar Sikhda and others. He also debuted as an actor in Bollywood, this year, with Happy Phirr Bhag Jaayegi apart from pouring a lot of new, fresh music.

So, on the occasion of his birthday, we bring you his famous songs to celebrate his special occasion.

Nikle Currrent

True Talk

Guitar Sikhda

Nakhre

Dil Tutda

Gabbroo

Jodi Teri Meri

Dil Tonn Black

Fer Ohi Hoyea

Tamanna Meri - Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar

Jassi Gill Birthday Guitar Sikhda Gabbroo Tamanna Meri Fer Ohi Hoyea
