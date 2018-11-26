RadioandMusic
News |  26 Nov 2018 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande snaps at fan

MUMBAI : Singer Ariana Grande snapped at a fan who accused her of taking advantage of her late boyfriend and rapper Mac Miller's death.

The Thank U, Next singer marked her first Thanksgiving since the rapper's death by sharing a Facebook memory of the two celebrating together in 2017. But the post did not go well with one fan as the user claimed that she is "milking" Miller's death, reports usatoday.com.

"You a very missed," Grande captioned the photograph.

Following the tribute, the user tweeted: "She milkin this (expletive) bruh."

Responding, Grand sent "peace and love" to the user.

"I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and I am sending you peace and love," the 25-year-old singer wrote.

(Source: IANS)

