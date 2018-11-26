Akhil Sachdeva's version of 'Nain Na Jodeen' will put you in a ‘romantic mood’

MUMBAI: Popular as Nasha Boy, Akhil Sachdeva has proved it n number of times that he is romantic at heart through his songs. With his hit debut like Gal Sun, the Humsafar singer has received a massive response for his songs earlier. Recently the singer has released a new song Nain Na Jodeen.

Akhil Sachdeva, who has sung the song, reveals the story behind it, “I was invited for a concert in Mauritius by a leading telecom company. All investors, prime minister, and delegates were attending the show and saw our band performing. They really liked my show/music and offered us to shoot my next single in Mauritius. The song has been co-produced by T-Series.”

“I personally enjoy Sufi music and this was one song, I always wanted to work upon. It's one of the rarest compositions by Reshmaji and, finally, when the song fell in my lap, I was really excited to do it.”

Lyrics have been penned by Kumaar, while the music of the song has been composed by Rochak Kohli. The storyline has been the hero of the song, while big thumbs up to the makers of the song to blend all the emotions perfectly.

Akhil’s romantic number is the remake of the original song, with the same title, which was sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Kakkar and Rochak Kohli. Talking about reworking on the song and adding his own touch, Akhil comments, “We have tried to maintain the melody and compositions. This song sounds still very fresh and I'm glad to be working with T-Series and it has worked out pretty well.”

Well, one would be flabbergasted with the breathtaking locations; Nain Na Jodeen has been shot at. Also, the song has started striking a chord with the audience on YouTube.