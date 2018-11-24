RadioandMusic
News |  24 Nov 2018 15:32 |  By RnMTeam

Trying to be more like Jesus: Justin Beiber

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Beiber, who got hitched a few months ago to model Hailey Baldwin, says love is not easy but he is trying to become more like Jesus Christ- patient, kind and selfless.

The 24-year-old pop singer posted a heartfelt Thanksgiving note on Instagram in which he talked about his relationship, reports theguardian.com.

"Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But God's grace is sufficient," Beiber wrote.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, the Baby hitmaker along with his wife Baldwin visited the Hillsong church.

Beiber and Baldwin got married secretly in September. Last week, the couple revealed on social media that they are husband and wife.

(Source: IANS)

