Sophie Ellis-Bextor flaunts her baby bump

MUMBAI: Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor flaunted her baby bump in a sparkling purple mini dress.

She is expecting her fifth baby in less than two months, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Ellis-Bextor was every inch the glowing mother-to-be as she attended Amazon's Home of Black Friday event, here on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The singer, 39, showed off her seven-month baby bump in a sparkling deep purple mini dress as she posed up, before taking to the stage.

The sparkling sequin gown revealed the star's blooming stomach while also drawing the eye to her toned legs.

She teamed the dress with sheer tights and added height with black and gold heels. Her tresses were styled sleek and straight while her pretty features were enhanced with smoky shadow, fluttery lashes and a scarlet lipstick.

The Murder On The Dancefloor hitmaker who is due to give birth on 11 January 2018, married The Feeling bassist Richard Jones in 2005 and are parents to sons Sonny, 14, Kit, nine, Ray, six, and Jesse, two.

(Source: IANS)