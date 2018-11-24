Miley Cyrus's brother engaged to girlfriend

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus's brother Braison is engaged to his girlfriend of under a year.



Braison announced his engagement to visual merchandiser Stella McBride over Instagram.



"She said yes. My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you," Braison, 24, wrote in his posting to social media on Friday morning.



"I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you," he further posted, reports people.com.



The model posted a photograph of himself and his love sharing a kiss while showing off her new ring.



Sharing the same photograph, McBride said, "Love of my life - nothing has ever made me happier than saying yes to forever with you. You are the sweetest soul and I cannot wait to be your wife."



Braison asked for the stylist's hand in marriage with a striking and unusual ring featuring an oval opal rather than a diamond and a gold band which looked like a vine complete with delicate leaves.

(Source: IANS)