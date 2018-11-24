Kedarnath: 'Qaafirana' trends at #14 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The second song, Qaafirana, from the upcoming Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan starrer, Kedarnath, is currently trending at number 14 on YouTube owing to its fresh romantic fervour.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, Qaafirana is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arijit has once again proved, with this song, that nobody can beat him in the romantic songs department. His voice along with Nikhita’s, has blended with the lovable chemistry of Sushant and Sara in the song. Bhattacharya’s lyrics also deserve credit for giving a good piece of romance in recent times.

Watch the video here

When it comes to music, Amit Trivedi has composed the music of Qaafirana, while Hitesh Sonik has scored the background score. Besides, Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya are the song designers of this mesmerising song. Trivedi has given a soft melody to the song, which will surely connect with every romantic heart. The background score also blends with the fervour of the song. Lastly, the visually enthralling serene beauty of locations, where the song has been shot, adds to the romantic aura of the song. The serene beauty of Himalayas, with a river descending from its foot, the locals and of course the lead couple, Sushant and Sara make the song a visual bliss!

Well, Qaafirana is the apt romantic song of the season, which will surely fall in love again. The music video is out on the official YouTube handle of Zee Music Company and has garnered over nine million views on Youtube.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is slated to release on 7 December 2018. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.