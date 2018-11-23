RadioandMusic
Zero' s first track an 'on the loop' material

MUMBAI: Tu Mere Samne, Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam, Suraj Hua Madham, Gerua and so many more-Shahrukh Khan serenading the actress with his arms wide open, has become the ultimate dream for every girl. So, here it is, the first track released of his upcoming movie Aanand L Rai’s directed Zero, Mere Naam tu.

A track featuring Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, spells romance. Composed by Ajay-Atul and penned by Irshad Kamil, this song has all the makings for ‘going-on loop’ kind of track. What makes it special, is the use of orchestration a refreshing change in the world that is replete with techno sounds. Also, kudos to the composers, for using a fresh voice in the form of Abhay Jodhpurkar. This would be Abhay’s debut song in Hindi films. However, prior to this, he has sung many songs in the south Indian films and is a product of A R Rahman’s music school KM Conservatory. A break that can get him noticed widely for his soothing voice and that too lent for the King of Romance.

Released today afternoon, under the music label T-Series, the song, in no time has garnered over four and a half lakh views and expected to reach a million views soon. The entire star-cast, Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have shared the song on their social media handles.

Zero is slated to release during the Christmas week and seen as a major release of the year. The song Mere Naam Tu is available on multiple platforms like Saavn, Jio Music, iTunes, Gaana, Google play and many other platforms.

