J Balvin pays ode to Reggaeton with new track

MUMBAI: Colombian artist J Balvin released a new track Reggaeton, paying an ode to the genre and its artistes.

The Mi Gente hitmaker pays an ode to many artists from Reggaeton's crossover wave in the 2000's through this single, read a statement.

"To everyone, who is representing this genre and fighting for it, even if at times we have been discriminated. But here we are fighting and showing that there are people with a lot of talent, that reggaeton has saved lives.

"Reggaeton has motivated people to leave the streets and focus on having better dreams and that it's worth dreaming... Let's not kill the dreams of the upcoming producers, the new songwriters, and value the new blood that is coming up because we are the future of music," Balvin said in a statement.

The track gives a strong familiarity and a sense of return to roots.

Balvin, known for hit numbers like Mi Gente and I Like It Like That, released this track sans any announcement and created an uproar amongst his fans. The track is already #one on Billboard's Latin airplay chart.

(Source: IANS)