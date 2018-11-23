RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Nov 2018 19:54 |  By RnMTeam

I am happy that 'Allah Duhai Hai' has gone to an international level: Tushar Joshi on Zayn Malik's cover version

MUMBAI: Title track of Bollywood movie, Race 3 Allah Duhai Hain had become a huge hit back then when the song had released. Among the back-to-back versions pouring in of this popular number, the recent one by Dusk Till Dawn fame Zayn Malik who caught everybody by surprise. Zayn Malik’s version of Allah Duhai Hain will make you go ‘wow’. On this Race 3 music composer, Tushar Joshi, who was quite impressed by Zayn’s style, added his viewpoints.

He said, “I personally follow his music. Zayn had tried singing a few Hindi songs back then, but those were really short clippings. But, this song was huge! It was like a proper recording, which was mixed and arranged well. He has used the original music, but he has done it really nice, his singing skills are killer.”

Click here to watch Zayn Malik’s version

Tushar further added, “Well I did this song for Jam8, which is Pritam Chakraborty’s company. I am just happy that the song has gone to an international level.”

Click here to watch the original version

Tags
Zayn Malik Allah Duhai Hai JAM8 Tushar Joshi Pritam Chakraborty Race 3
Related news
News | 21 Nov 2018

Zayn Malik sings 'Allah Duhai Hai'

MUMBAI : One Direction star Zayn Malik has wowed Indian fans by singing the song Allah Duhai Hai from superstar Salman Khan's Race 3 movie.Malik on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the cover of the Hindi song, which has over 22,00,000 views currently.

read more
News | 06 Nov 2018

Zayn Malik says he no longer speaks to former bandmates

MUMBAI: Singer Zayn Malik says he hasn't spoken to any of his former One Direction band members for a long time. The singer left the group in 2015, four years after they were put together on "The X Factor" and achieved global fame.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2018

Zayn Malik posts shirtless snap

MUMBAI : Singer  Zayn Malik sent his Instagram fans into a tizzy with an intimate shirtless photograph of himself.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2018

5 things to look out for in Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0 presented by Škoda Auto

MUMBAI: Bollywood and Mumbai are each other’s alter ego. Therefore, Bollywood music is loved by one and all. Bringing to Bollywood music lovers is Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival, the fourth edition of Škoda Auto presents Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2018

Payal Dev speaks about 'Bhare Bazaar' from Namaste England and more

Mumbai: Payal Dev, a young and fresh voice, has been making news for all the right reasons. Her recent songs for Veere Di Wedding (title track) got her immense appreciation and now she has rendered her voice for Parineeti Chopra for her upcoming film, Namaste England.

read more

RnM Biz

News
T-Series mains Bhushan Kumar and Vinod Bhanushali credit ‘content’ for their chance to become number one YouTube channel in the world

MUMBAI: With what has kept the world guessing is the neck-throat between T-Series and PewDiePie, read more

News
To be able to perform and stand for your county is one of the lifetime experiences: RJ Devaki on International Radio Festival 2018

MUMBAI: One of the most astounding RJs and Red FM fame RJ Devaki from Ahmedabad was chosen as thread more

News
BARC Week 46: Zoom faces a major dip this week

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii has dropped in its numread more

News
RAM Week 44: Radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 44 of Ram Ratings, radio stations have maintained positions.read more

Press Releases
Ishq 104.8 FM launches Dabur Amla presents 'What Women Want' with Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Ishq 104.8 FM, India’s first romantic radio station, announces the launch of its new shoread more

top# 5 articles

1
Life is a great leveller: Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI :  Having tasted back-to-back success at the box-office with Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho and then facing the harsh reality of his wife Tahira...read more

2
Our idea was to integrate social messages and music: Konark Sarangi

MUMBAI: Music has the power to convey a message impactfully and Konark Sarangi knows it too well. Konark, who has taken formal classical music...read more

3
For being a radio anchor or a compere, it is good if you have a sonorous voice though not essential: Harish Bhimani

MUMBAI: One of the foremost voices in the Indian Radio fraternity has been Harish Bhimani. The baritone voice and the correct pronunciations made...read more

4
J Balvin pays ode to Reggaeton with new track

MUMBAI: Colombian artist J Balvin released a new track Reggaeton, paying an ode to the genre and its artistes.The Mi Gente hitmaker pays an ode to...read more

5
Salman Ali's performance reminds Zeenat Aman of Amitabh Bachchan on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s biggest singing reality show, Indian Idol 10 has been delighting its audience with soul stirring singing by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group