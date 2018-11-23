I am happy that 'Allah Duhai Hai' has gone to an international level: Tushar Joshi on Zayn Malik's cover version

MUMBAI: Title track of Bollywood movie, Race 3 Allah Duhai Hain had become a huge hit back then when the song had released. Among the back-to-back versions pouring in of this popular number, the recent one by Dusk Till Dawn fame Zayn Malik who caught everybody by surprise. Zayn Malik’s version of Allah Duhai Hain will make you go ‘wow’. On this Race 3 music composer, Tushar Joshi, who was quite impressed by Zayn’s style, added his viewpoints.

He said, “I personally follow his music. Zayn had tried singing a few Hindi songs back then, but those were really short clippings. But, this song was huge! It was like a proper recording, which was mixed and arranged well. He has used the original music, but he has done it really nice, his singing skills are killer.”

Tushar further added, “Well I did this song for Jam8, which is Pritam Chakraborty’s company. I am just happy that the song has gone to an international level.”

