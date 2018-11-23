RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Nov 2018 18:36 |  By RnMTeam

Classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan passes away at 83

MUMBAI: Indian classical music doyen, Ustad Imrat Khan, known for promoting the sitar and the surbahar internationally, has passed away in the United States at the age of 83, his family said on Friday.

Khan breathed his last in a hospital in St. Louis on Thursday after a stroke. He was unwell for quite some time and was hospitalised last week. He had been living in St. Louis for well over two decades. 

"No words can express the loss… May Allah bless his soul," Khan's bereaved nephew, Hidayat Husain Khan, said confirming his death. The funeral is expected to take place on Saturday. 

He belonged to the Etawa Gharana, which traces its origins through an unbroken line of celebrated musicians to the 16th Century, where training was passed down from father to son for almost 400 years. 

Khan was the younger brother of sitar maestro Ustad Vilayat Khan and was born in what was then Calcutta into a family of musicians. 

His father was Enayat Khan, recognised as a leading sitar and surbahar player of his time, as had been his grandfather, Imdad Khan before him. His father died when Khan was a child and he was raised by his mother, Bashiran Begum, and her father, singer Bande Hassan Khan. 

In 1944, the family moved to Bombay (now Mumbai), where he learned extensively from his uncle Wahid Khan. In 1961, he performed at the Edinburgh International Festival. The year also saw his first concerts in Berlin and London and first recordings for BBC radio and television. He also performed at the Cannes Film Festival in 1970. 

From then onwards, Khan had performed and recorded solo, playing both sitar and surbahar, and appeared at numerous music festivals across the globe. 

The noted musician was disappointed that the Indian government never recognised his contributions, even as several of his juniors and those who trained under him were presented with Padma awards. 

Khan had turned down the Padma Shri last year and expressed his disappointment publicly, saying that the recognition had come too late. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Padma Shri Cannes Film Festival United States Classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan Hidayat Husain Khan Enayat Khan
Related news
News | 13 Aug 2018

Amjad Ali Khan releases new version of national anthem

MUMBAI: Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have created a special sarod rendition of the National Anthem to honour India's 72nd Independence Day.

read more
News | 11 May 2018

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd kiss at Cannes Film Festival

MUMBAI: Singer The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid, who had split in November 2016, were spotted getting cosy at the Cannes Film Festival.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2018

'Art makes thought processes more constructive'

MUMBAI: Santoor player and teacher Bhajan Sopori, who hails from a family that has played the stringed instrument for over six generations, believes that if art and individuals are connected, then thought processes become constructive and lead to a brighter future.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2017

10 best songs of Mohammed Rafi

MUMBAI: The 1967 Padma Shri awardee Mohammed Rafi served the Indian music industry since 1944. Best known for his notable voice and versatility Rafi saheb’s songs ranged from patriotic to classical numbers, sad to romantic number, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2017

India mourns Thumri queen Girija Devi's death

MUMBAI: Iconic Indian classical vocalist Girija Devi passed away here on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. She was 88.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Kolkata: Superhits 93.5 RED FM launches 'Nalbandi' in association with M.P. Birla Cement for water conservation

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 RED FM and M.P.read more

News
Simon Fuller's band's debut India tour also marks their first association with Badshah

MUMBAI: Simon Fuller's global pop group, Now United is coming to India for the first time in assread more

News
T-Series mains Bhushan Kumar and Vinod Bhanushali credit ‘content’ for their chance to become number one YouTube channel in the world

MUMBAI: With what has kept the world guessing is the neck-throat between T-Series and PewDiePie, read more

News
To be able to perform and stand for your county is one of the lifetime experiences: RJ Devaki on International Radio Festival 2018

MUMBAI: One of the most astounding RJs and Red FM fame RJ Devaki from Ahmedabad was chosen as thread more

News
BARC Week 46: Zoom faces a major dip this week

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii has dropped in its numread more

top# 5 articles

1
J Balvin pays ode to Reggaeton with new track

MUMBAI: Colombian artist J Balvin released a new track Reggaeton, paying an ode to the genre and its artistes.The Mi Gente hitmaker pays an ode to...read more

2
Classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan passes away at 83

MUMBAI: Indian classical music doyen, Ustad Imrat Khan, known for promoting the sitar and the surbahar internationally, has passed away in the...read more

3
'Gharana' a two day music fest celebrates centenary year of legendary musicians Pandit SCR Bhatt and Pandit Chidanand Nagarkar

MUMBAI: Kanara Saraswat Association presents ‘Gharana’ a two day music fest conceived by Pancham Nishad in an exclusive concert celebrating...read more

4
Florian Picasso continues incredible comeback with 'The Answer' on Musical Freedom

MUMBAI: After staging a triumphant return with the mighty Glitch, earlier this month, Florian Picasso keeps the music flowing. He’s back on Tiësto’s...read more

5
I am happy that 'Allah Duhai Hai' has gone to an international level: Tushar Joshi on Zayn Malik's cover version

MUMBAI: Title track of Bollywood movie, Race 3 Allah Duhai Hain had become a huge hit back then when the song had released. Among the back-to-back...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group