News |  22 Nov 2018

Nick Jonas to groove on Piggy Chops 'Desi Girl'

MUMBAI: International singer Nick Jonas’ marriage with Bollywood and India’s desi girl, Priyanka Chopra has created hype among fans. From their sangeet ceremony to wedding, guest list, marriage outfit and who will be attending the wedding, the couple has garnered a huge attention. And now we hear that Jonas is all set to groove on Desi Girl.

Well, if reports are to be believed, then Nick Jonas is all set to shake his hip as the singer is practicing dance moves for his sangeet ceremony. And there is a possibility of the singer dancing on Piggy Chop’s famous song, Desi Girl. Going by the songs lyrics, Priyanka is indeed Nick’s desi girl. And if this happens for sure, it will indeed be a desi treat for fans, who are eagerly waiting for the wedding.

Watch ‘Desi Girl’ video

Besides, it is also learnt that he will be dancing on both Indian and international numbers. Seems like Nick has already started accepting Indian culture and music. And we are sure that he and Priyanka Chopra are going to put up a fabulous dance display at their upcoming sangeet ceremony.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are slated to get married in Jodhpur at the Umaid Bhavan hotel. The five-day-long marriage celebration will commence on 28 November 2018.

