My daughter Kaveri nudged me into music again: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

MUMBAI :  Multi-talented personality Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who released her new single Sawan barse after 18 years, says though she lost her confidence in singing, her daughter and family friends encouraged her to sing all over again.

"I would say that somewhere my daughter Kaveri nudged me into music again because she is so much into music. She learns music and that is how I am always surrounded by it. Since I love music and I am a singer, though I lost confidence on active singing for some years, my daughter and all my friends, well-wishers helped me to deal with the mental block and come out of it," actress-singer Suchitra told IANS here.

Sharing the story of how she met the song's composer Surya Vishwakarma, Suchitra said, "I was attending a screening where the filmmaker Surya Vishwakarma saw me and connected on social media, later mentioning how he is so interested to do a song with me. I found it so sweet…And since people around me were so encouraging, I told myself to keep the fear aside and pursue it."

After recording the song, she got validation from her friends in the industry.

"I played the recorded version... and my musician friends liked it and told me to make a video of it. I thought that is a cool idea," she said.

The song is composed by Vishwakarma and video directed by Karan Butani. The concept of the video is "return to innocence" that celebrates the reclaiming of one's essence, reclaiming the purity of childhood, reclaiming the love we owe ourselves.

So, who are the music directors of the present time she wishes to work with?

"I am a big fan of Pritam and Salim-Sulaiman. They are extremely talented people and very encouraging. In fact whenever Salim met me earlier, he used to ask me why I have stopped singing.

"He too boosted my confidence as he suggested me to watch video songs and start singing along with the tracks," added the 42-year-old star.

Starting her career in Indian television with the show Chunauti, she acted in films like My Wife's Murder, Rann and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

Asked about what kind of work she is looking forward to, Suchitra said, "I will continue to write, paint, sing and act in whichever platform it is for, whether it is stage or big-screen.

"Things depend upon opportunities and honestly, I do not seek work from people, they come up with projects. If I like them, of course, I will do it."

(Source: IANS) 

