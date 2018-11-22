RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Nov 2018 17:55 |  By RnMTeam

Jonas Blue set for maiden India showcase

 MUMBAI : British DJ, songwriter and record producer Jonas Blue will be hosted for his debut India showcase by the Sunburn Arena here on December 13.

Known for his dance/pop sensibilities, he will perform at Universal Square, High Street Phoenix, Mumbai.

Blue has been on constant tours around the world since the release of his trop-house take on Tracy Chapman's classic song Fast Car.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement, "Jonas Blue enjoys a robust following in India and has always wished to tour the subcontinent. We are extremely delighted to curate his first ever India tour and bring his wide spanning hits to the local audiences.

"The tour is our endeavour to reach out to a more diverse audience and offer a world class music experience."

Blue said in a statement, "I wanted it to be special the first time I came to India, this felt like a special show with some other great acts and it was on my list of countries to visit this year so had to get the show in before the end of the year!

"I am really looking forward to enjoying the local culture and food and also visiting the Taj Mahal! I always try and make my shows special and unique, the Indian fans can look forward to some fresh exclusive tunes and brand new visuals."

(Source: IANS) 

Tags
Jonas Blue songwriters Karan Singh Taj Mahal
Related news
News | 16 Nov 2018

Jonas Blue wants to collaborate with Cheryl

MUMBAI: Superstar DJ Jonas Blue, who recorded a hit with Liam Payne, now wants to work with the One Direction star's former girlfriend, singer Cheryl on new material.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Ananya Birla surprise addition at Oktoberfest line-up

MUMBAI: Singer Ananya Birla will be wrapping up the ongoing Oktoberfest 2018 here with a performance with a Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Sean Kingston.The eighth edition of the beer festival began on 26 October at the D.B Ground, Campa, Panjim. 

read more
News | 07 Mar 2018

Pharrell Williams visits elephant care centre in India

MUMBAI: Pharrell Williams on Tuesday paid a visit to rescued elephants at a care centre run by animal welfare organisation Wildlife SOS in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.He visited the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre after taking a look at Agra's majestic Taj Mahal.

read more
News | 16 Feb 2018

'Cheerleader' hitmaker may meet Badshah

MUMBAI:  Jamaican singer Omi, who shot to fame with Cheerleader, might meet Indian rappers including Badshah during his maiden visit to India.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2017

Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to offer multisensory experience

MUMBAI: OLA Sunburn has just announced the new venue for its 2017 edition along with the phase 2 artiste line-up and it can’t get any bigger.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 44: Radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 44 of Ram Ratings, radio stations have maintained positions.read more

Press Releases
Ishq 104.8 FM launches Dabur Amla presents 'What Women Want' with Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Ishq 104.8 FM, India’s first romantic radio station, announces the launch of its new shoread more

News
BARC Week 45: Mastiii gets back on the first position

MUMBAI: In week 45 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii gets on the top first read more

News
We delivered strong results in Q2, you will see stronger results in Q3: Prashant Panday, Radio Mirchi CEO

MUMBAI: In what has happened to be a beneficial financial year for Indian radio stations, the Q2read more

News
IRF 2018 Wrap-up: When the Global radio clan celebrated the vibrant medium amid the picturesque beauty of Malta

MALTA: The International Radio Festival aka IRF is one of the most eagerly awaited events for thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nick Jonas to groove on Piggy Chops 'Desi Girl'

MUMBAI: International singer Nick Jonas’ marriage with Bollywood and India’s desi girl, Priyanka Chopra has created hype among fans. From their...read more

2
For being a radio anchor or a compere, it is good if you have a sonorous voice though not essential: Harish Bhimani

MUMBAI: One of the foremost voices in the Indian Radio fraternity has been Harish Bhimani. The baritone voice and the correct pronunciations made...read more

3
David Guetta, J Balvin and Bebe Rexha release spectacular music video for 'Say My Name'

MUMBAI: Three weeks after the single release of Say My Name, David Guetta, J Balvin and Bebe Rexha are now releasing the spectacular music video for...read more

4
'Ishqa' by Lakhwinder Wadali will tug at one's heartstrings

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing star Lakhwinder Wadali will be releasing his brand new single, Ishqa tomorrow on 21 November 2018. The song is the debut...read more

5
'Survive' reaches Top 30 on Global Shazam chart

MUMBAI: Don Diablo’s latest track Survive featuring the soulful Emeli Sandé and trap-rapper Gucci Mane is everything it promised it would be and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group