News |  22 Nov 2018 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

For being a radio anchor or a compere, it is good if you have a sonorous voice though not essential: Harish Bhimani

MUMBAI: One of the foremost voices in the Indian Radio fraternity has been Harish Bhimani. The baritone voice and the correct pronunciations made him one of the most loved radio anchors of his times. At the recently held India Voice Fest 2018, Harish Bhimani shared his thoughts about his own career and the current state of radio and voice industry.

“When I started out, I was the number Uno but there were mediums, in fact, there was only one channel. Therefore, at that time my face was more popular than my voice. After six long years on TV and news anchoring, I moved to Radio.”

A multi-talented personality, Harish, busted a myth about voice-over or radio anchors, “Generally, people think it is necessary to have a sonorous voice. For being a radio anchor or a compere, it is good if you have a sonorous voice though not essential. Anyone can become a radio anchor.”

Beyond his radio anchoring, Harish Bhimani has done lot of notable work; however, his most famous has been the introductory voice-over - Main Samay Hoon for the legendary Mahabharata series, for which he is still known for.  Though happy for being known for it, Harish shares a different side, “Main Samay hoon wiped out everything I had previously done or did later. I have done many other important works beyond Main Samay hoon, but somehow, only this stuck with people.”

Apart from a radio anchor, Harish Bhimani has donned many hats and continues to do so. From being known as India’s most recognised voices to penning a book on the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar called In Search of Lata Mangeshkar, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, he continues contributing to the field, “I have written a lot. As we speak, I write couple of more scripts. Unfortunately, in India, writers are not valued as much. Take Main samay hoon for instance, everybody remembers my voice, but no one really remembers the writer, who has penned these lines.”

