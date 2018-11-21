Lucky Ali to make his performance debut in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI : Singer Lucky Ali will perform for the first time in Ahmedabad at the India Design Confluence.

Excited about the performance, the Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai hitmaker said in a statement: "I am happy to be a part of it. I am thankful to God and pleased as this is the first time I will be performing in Ahmedabad and I am really looking forward to it."

The son of legendary actor Mehmood recently completed 30 years in the music industry and celebrated the milestone by going on a Safarnama Tour across the country.

Apart from Lucky Ali's performance, the event will also organise lectures and master sessions from creative powerhouses in the design industry and hands-on workshops that focus on knowledge generation and idea development.

The India Design Confluence will be held at the Unitedworld Institute of Design from November 23-25.

(Source: IANS)