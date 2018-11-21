Ishq 104.8 FM: I am not here as an actor but as a RJ bro, said Kareena Kapoor Khan at 'What Women Want' launch

MUMBAI: After ruling the silver screen for almost two decades and continuing to do so, Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken a new leap in her professional life and debuted as an RJ. Ishq 104.8 FM launched their new show titled What Women Want and the host of the show, seems to help the audience find an answer to the question that has rattled the world since time immemorial.

At the launch event yesterday, she looked like a quintessential movie star but said candidly, “I am not here as an actor but as an RJ bro!”

Kareena shared that she is excited to be on-board with Ishq FM for such a unique show, which speaks about “We have recorded shows with many amazing women. Not necessarily all of the movie stars. Like we have recorded a show with Sunny Leone, where she spoke about her struggles in this industry where she didn’t even know the language. At the same time, we interacted with Tinder India CEO Taru Kapoor. So, it is a mix of many things.”

In the due course and interacting with so many women from different walks of life has changed her perspective, “My mother brought up both us sisters and she was a single parent, today I know of my sister who is also a single mother. I have seen both of them leading their life so beautifully and that has influenced me. During the making of this show, I connected with so many wonderful women from different walks of life and it changed my perspective.”

She insisted that the show is primarily for the common women, as they would be able to derive inspiration from the stories told on this show. As the launch event progressed, few strong women were brought forth. “We have spoken about topics that would otherwise not be spoken at home openly. Be it premarital sex or marriage. And these topics need to be spoken about.” The most inspiring was of acid attack survivor Anmol Rodriques. When Kareena and the EmCee asked her where does she find her strength to be so happy? On this, she simply replied, “Main apni favourite hoon,” which is also an iconic dialogue by Kareena from her film, Jab We Met.

The disclosure that tabooed topics should be spoken out obviously led to the topic of #metoo movement and the need for it. To which Kareena responded, “There has to be security for women at the workplace. And we should appreciate the girls who have come out and spoken because it requires a lot of guts to do so. What is important is to keep the conversation alive and not let it fade out.”

When asked about her memories with Radio, she said, “I was and am a big fan of Ameen Sayaniji. I remember listening to his shows while growing up.”

The show was concluded by a special performance by YouTube sensation Sherley Setia, who performed on Kareena’s most popular tracks like You are my Sonia, Bole Chudiyan and many more. Kareena too danced on them.

After her best friend Karan Johar hosting a show for the same radio channel and is currently in the middle of the second season, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to take up the role of an RJ with What Women Want. The show goes live from 10 December on Ishq 104.8 FM