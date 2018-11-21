RadioandMusic
News |  21 Nov 2018 19:31

Hot sizzling song 'Tareefan' crosses 160 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI:  A Zee Music company song Tareefan was quite a talk of the town’ when it released and ever since then it’s just buzzing everywhere. The song has achieved a big bump of 160 million and the numbers just seem to soar on YouTube. The track is from the Bollywood film, Veeray Di Wedding, a replica of films, which give you ‘friendship goals’.

No wonders the track has outdone itself as it’s sung by the Indian rap maestro Badshah, whose every song is just another hit number. Music rendered by Qaran while the lyrics have been penned by Qaran, Rupin Pahwa and Badshah.

Click here to view the track

I'm happy that people have accepted me as a singer: Badshah on 'Tareefan'

India has endless potential: Qaran Mehta, the man behind ‘Tareefan’

Zee Music Company Tareefan Veerey Di Wedding DJ Qaran Rupin Pahwa
