RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2018 17:47 |  By RnMTeam

Vocalist Nagesh Adgaonkar to perform at ‘SurSagar’ - A rising star every month on 23 November

MUMBAI: Sur Sagar - A rising star every month, presents talented vocalist Nagesh Adgaonkar blessed with a powerful and robust voice at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall on Friday, 23 November 2018, 7.30 pm. onwards.

Born with a powerful yet a robust voice, Nagesh learnt Sangeet Visharad from Pandit Vitthalrao Jagtap in Latur. Later on, he received basic guidance from Pandit Rajendra Kandalgaonkar of Lalit Kala Academy, Pune University in 2008. Currently, he is honing his skills from famous vocalist of the country Ustad Rashid Khan of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana. He has participated in many youth festivals and is set to carve a niche for himself in the realm of Indian classical music.

Started with the sole objective of showcasing the talent of youngsters from the field of performing arts, Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha initiated a monthly series of Hindustani classical concerts titled Sur Sagar – A rising star every month in 2017. Established in 1952, the Sabha dedicates one Friday, of every month, to Hindustani Classical Music. It aims to promoting fine arts in India and also preserving these rich traditional performing arts, by giving a platform to young budding artistes and imparting training in various fields of Fine Arts to aspiring students. The monthly series of concerts presents vocal and instrumental performances.

The Sabha also runs a Sangeeth Vidyalaya conducting classes in Carnatic and Hindustani Music, as well as Bharatnatyam Dance. Apart from this, the Sabha is actively involved in providing affordable health care in certain critical areas to the vulnerable sections of society and promoting national integration through its various objectives.

Entry: Free and on first come first basis.

Register on: sursagar.sabha@gmail.com

Tags
classical music Sur Sagar
Related news
News | 10 Nov 2018

Five biographies of musicians to be read by music lovers

MUMBAI:  Recently, the first authorised biography of maestro A R Rahman, Notes of a Dream released. A biography helps the fans to gain an insight into the life of their favourite musician or star. Let’s have a look at biographies of seven landmark artists from the field of music.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2018

Legendary musician Annapurna Devi passes away

MUMBAI: Padmabhushan award winner legendary Indian classical musician Annapurna Devi breathe her last, in the wee hours of this morning in Mumbai. She was admitted in Breach Candy hospital owing to various health issues and was in her early 90s at the time of her death. 

read more
News | 19 Sep 2018

My music should communicate, I want to tell stories that people will relate to: Ritwick Das

MUMBAI:  Hailing from Delhi, singer Ritwick Das wants to make a difference with his music by telling stories. He began his music journey at a very young age.

read more
News | 21 Aug 2018

First of its kind 20-20 in Classical Music by and for youngsters

MUMBAI: There has been a talk for a long time about youngsters turning their back on Indian Classical Music and the main reason cited has been the long duration of the concerts. Keeping that in mind, a first of its kind 20-20 has  been curated for gennext.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2018

Even though the world is telling you the opposite, navigate as a woman in a man’s world: Singer Magos Herrera

MUMBAI: Magos Herrera, a jazz singer-songwriter, producer and educator, regarded as one of the most expressive, beautiful voices in the contemporary Latin American jazz scene has now joined the faculty of Global Music Institute.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IRF 2018 Wrap-up: When the Global radio clan celebrated the vibrant medium amid the picturesque beauty of Malta

MALTA: The International Radio Festival aka IRF is one of the most eagerly awaited events for thread more

Press Releases
Sound Royalties and AdRev announce marketing relationship to benefit content creators on YouTube

MUMBAI: Specialty music financing company Sound Royalties is pleased to announce its new strategiread more

Press Releases
Indie Music Label to take Global Music on new Heights
,

MUMBAI: After hugely successful collaborations with some of Indian music’s biggest names, Indie read more

Press Releases
MY FM hikes ad rates by 15%

MUMBAI:  India's largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers Dainik Bhaskar, Divread more

Press Releases
ALT Balaji unveils the soulful music album of its upcoming web-series 'Broken'
,

MUMBAI: ALT Balaji, known for its captivating content library of originals unveiled the music alread more

top# 5 articles

1
I was five years old when I was invited by Maati Baani to attend TEDxGateway: Tabla player Shayaan Udeshi

MUMBAI: Shayaan Udeshi, a seven-year-old, young upcoming tabla artist got an exposure to music since he was three years old. He got hooked to Tabla...read more

2
Little Mix's Jesy blasts Piers Morgan

MUMBAI :  Singer Jesy Nelson has called journalist Piers Morgan a ‘silly twat’, following his offensive comments about her band Little Mix's latest...read more

3
Helping Hand 4 Cancer Care organised a fundraising musical evening featuring ‘Shaam E Gazal’ 2018

MUMBAI: The fundraising evening saw the presence of Ram Johrani, in attendance were Anup Jalota, Bina Aziz, Sumeet Tappoo. "Our mission is saving...read more

4
Jonita Gandhi launches new single 'Taajub Hai' with JetSynthesys' Music Boutique

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique yesterday launched its all-new music video with India’s young...read more

5
Cheryl's 'X Factor' act sparks complaints

MUMBAI : Singer Cheryl's performance on X Factor has sparked complaints to watchdog Ofcom from viewers, who deemed her set ‘too raunchy’.The 35-year...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group