Vocalist Nagesh Adgaonkar to perform at ‘SurSagar’ - A rising star every month on 23 November

MUMBAI: Sur Sagar - A rising star every month, presents talented vocalist Nagesh Adgaonkar blessed with a powerful and robust voice at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall on Friday, 23 November 2018, 7.30 pm. onwards.

Born with a powerful yet a robust voice, Nagesh learnt Sangeet Visharad from Pandit Vitthalrao Jagtap in Latur. Later on, he received basic guidance from Pandit Rajendra Kandalgaonkar of Lalit Kala Academy, Pune University in 2008. Currently, he is honing his skills from famous vocalist of the country Ustad Rashid Khan of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana. He has participated in many youth festivals and is set to carve a niche for himself in the realm of Indian classical music.

Started with the sole objective of showcasing the talent of youngsters from the field of performing arts, Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha initiated a monthly series of Hindustani classical concerts titled Sur Sagar – A rising star every month in 2017. Established in 1952, the Sabha dedicates one Friday, of every month, to Hindustani Classical Music. It aims to promoting fine arts in India and also preserving these rich traditional performing arts, by giving a platform to young budding artistes and imparting training in various fields of Fine Arts to aspiring students. The monthly series of concerts presents vocal and instrumental performances.

The Sabha also runs a Sangeeth Vidyalaya conducting classes in Carnatic and Hindustani Music, as well as Bharatnatyam Dance. Apart from this, the Sabha is actively involved in providing affordable health care in certain critical areas to the vulnerable sections of society and promoting national integration through its various objectives.

Entry: Free and on first come first basis.

Register on: sursagar.sabha@gmail.com