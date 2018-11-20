Rollerblades, record player: Items from Priyanka, Nick's wedding registry

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is engaged to pop singer Nick Jonas, has opened up about picking various items for home and lifestyle ahead of her upcoming wedding day.

The Quantico star has done a $14000 wedding registry in association with Amazon where the couple has selected their favourite items and put it up on the registry, so that guests can select the item to gift the couple.

She took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself in a white long dress and wrote: "I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with Amazon. They have everything that you need in one place! Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to Unicef, a charity that is extremely important to me!"

The list includes items for entertaining and decor, including a Riedel wine decanter, Now House by Jonathan Adler Throw Pillow, and Dorotea dinner plates.

"A lot of people get so stressed about weddings and I think we lose the charm. (Wedding planning) is fun - and it should be. Amazon makes sense for a registry because there are such incredible things you can find under one roof. These are the kinds of things I want when I build a home," Priyanka told people.com.

She added, "I've always been an entertainer. My home is always bustling with loved ones. I have a very close-knit set of friends and so does Nick and I like being a host."

(Source: IANS)