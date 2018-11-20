Raabta singer Aditi Singh Sharma all set to release her first ever romantic single

MUMBAI: Known for being one of the singers of the popular song, Raabta, Aditi Singh Sharma, who made her Bollywood playback singing debut with Anurag Kashyap’s much-acclaimed film Dev D, is all set to release her debut single titled Aaja Mahi Ve.

Sung by Aditi, the song has a rap (for the male voice) by Dahekk. Penned by Gulzar Sahni, who has also composed the song along with Bawa, the song has Gaana.com as audio partner on board. The video features Vrushika Mehta and Shantanu Maheshwari.

It is a soulful melody, which paints the longing of a woman for her lover. Aditi has done a pretty good job with Aaja Mahi Ve, which happens to be her first romantic single.

Excited to release her independent music, Aditi said, “Working on this song has been a very enriching experience for me because I got to work with such talented artistes. Lyrically, the song is very intense because we wanted to depict the emotions behind anyone, who has lost someone they love. Creatively, I had to dig deep within myself, while recording the track to justify the honesty of the composition. The song has a very simple and relatable message that most people would be able to connect with.”

Meanwhile, the Sau Tarah Ke singer will be releasing her much awaited single, today, on 20 November 2018.