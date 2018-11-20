'Jo Tu Na Mila' is a soulful song: singer Asim Azhar

MUMBAI: Singer Asim Azhar, who has come out with his new song titled Jo Tu Na Mila, says the track is soulful.

"I have truly been looking forward to release my first track in India and I am elated that it is finally happening. Jo Tu Na Mila, is a soulful song, which I am sure will touch everyone who listens to it. It has been an amazing experience working on the song and also shooting the music video for it," Asim said in a statement.

Jo Tu Na Mila is a ballad, composed and sung by Asim Azhar and written by Kunaal Vermaa for VYRL Originals, EMI Music India's music property created to promote independent non-film music.

"Everyone at some point in time has experienced a heart break. Jo Tu Na Mila is one such single that every broken heart should be able to relate to," Universal Music Group India and South Asia Senior Vice President Vinit Thakkar said.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri praised Azhar as he said he is a "talented singer and he has many milestones to cover."

(Source: IANS)