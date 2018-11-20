Helping Hand 4 Cancer Care organised a fundraising musical evening featuring ‘Shaam E Gazal’ 2018

MUMBAI: The fundraising evening saw the presence of Ram Johrani, in attendance were Anup Jalota, Bina Aziz, Sumeet Tappoo.

"Our mission is saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection and eradicating the fear of Cancer on people’s mind. Our vision is to Stop Cancer before It starts" says Helping Hand 4 Cancer Care Managing Trustee Geeta Advani.

"There is no cancer which cannot be treated. Infact, if detected early cancer is absolutely curable. The issue is the fear of the disease & lack of knowledge,” says Helping Hand 4 Cancer Care President Suresh H Advani.

Helping Hand 4 Cancer Care guides you through process to recognize the signs and symptoms which may indicate the presence of cancer. They urge you to act promptly and visit an expert for their opinion.

It aims to change the mindset of people by creating awareness on importance of early diagnosis and improving the overall impact of cancer in the community and at an individual level.

Helping Hand 4 Cancer Care also places importance on value for money. The non- profit organization believes in providing the best treatment available and support at an affordable price. It emphasizes on early diagnosis, counselling and guiding the patients with the help of psychological and financial support during treatment.

In the coming years, India’s best-known oncologist, Dr. Suresh H Advani and Geeta Advani would like to establish new facilities and centres in remote areas of the city where treatment is not easily available.