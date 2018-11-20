RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2018 13:09 |  By RnMTeam

Cheryl's 'X Factor' act sparks complaints

MUMBAI : Singer Cheryl's performance on X Factor has sparked complaints to watchdog Ofcom from viewers, who deemed her set ‘too raunchy’.

The 35-year-old singer made a return to the ITV show where she once served as a judge to perform her comeback single Love Made Me Do It, but a number of viewers were upset by her racy stage antics during her pre-watershed appearance.

She was seen gyrating against musclebound male dancers, gyrating and writhing around on the floor and suggestively licking her hand as she put on a performance which divided viewers, a number of whom slammed her ‘terrible vocals’, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The mother-of-one's live unveiling of her single attracted 15 complaints to Ofcom from viewers, who were far from impressed with her stage antics, which were aired before the 9 p.m. watershed.

An Ofcom spokesperson told MailOnline, "We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules before deciding whether or not to investigate."

Cheryl began her routine by crawling along the floor, delivering a sultry dance routine - but some viewers weren't convinced by her live vocals, with some branding her "terrible", saying she should "give up".

And even head judge Simon Cowell was seen questioning whether she was OK as she lay on her back at the end of her performance, in a puff of smoke.

The singer looked incredible in a tasselled black bodysuit and thigh-high boots for her big return and other viewers defended her saying 'she can't win' and praising her 'amazing' stage show.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Cheryl Cole X Factor Ofcom ITV Love Made Me Do It Simon Cowell
Related news
News | 19 Nov 2018

Did Nile Rodgers snub Cheryl?

MUMBAI : Musician Nile Rodgers caused a stir on Sunday night when he seemingly snubbed singer Cheryl after her comeback performance of new single Love Made Me Do It at reality show "The X Factor".

read more
News | 16 Nov 2018

Don't want to be stressed: Cheryl

MUMBAI: Discussing her battle with anxiety and life as a mother left singer Cheryl glowing. She says she doesn't want to be stressed in any way.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2018

Jonas Blue wants to collaborate with Cheryl

MUMBAI: Superstar DJ Jonas Blue, who recorded a hit with Liam Payne, now wants to work with the One Direction star's former girlfriend, singer Cheryl on new material.

read more
Cheryl
News | 13 Nov 2018

Cheryl shares behind the scenes glimpse of her music video

MUMBAI: Singer Cheryl has shared a behind the scene photo from her music video after claiming her face has "changed completely" since having son Bear.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2018

Cowell to donate over $326,000 to shut down dog meat farm

MUMBAI : Music mogul Simon Cowell has agreed to donate over $326,000 to help close a dog meat farm in South Korea.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Indie Music Label to take Global Music on new Heights
,

MUMBAI: After hugely successful collaborations with some of Indian music’s biggest names, Indie read more

Press Releases
MY FM hikes ad rates by 15%

MUMBAI:  India's largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers Dainik Bhaskar, Divread more

Press Releases
ALT Balaji unveils the soulful music album of its upcoming web-series 'Broken'
,

MUMBAI: ALT Balaji, known for its captivating content library of originals unveiled the music alread more

News
India Voice Fest is my small contribution to the field and my own fraternity: Darrpan Mehta

MUMBAI: They might not sing but their voices capture our hearts equally.  The voice-over or dubbread more

News
Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati attends finale of 'NE Body Can Sing' in Shillong

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is currently on a day-long-visit to Guwahatread more

top# 5 articles

1
Little Mix's Jesy blasts Piers Morgan

MUMBAI :  Singer Jesy Nelson has called journalist Piers Morgan a ‘silly twat’, following his offensive comments about her band Little Mix's latest...read more

2
NCPA celebrates nine countries, one Language at the International Jazz Festival 2018

MUMBAI: After an unbelievably successful last year of the International Jazz Festival, NCPA is back with a larger than life second season. Scheduled...read more

3
Hindus seek apology from London Royal Opera House for hosting culturally insensitive ballet

MUMBAI: Hindus are seeking apology from London’s Royal Opera House (ROH) for hosting La Bayadère ballet, which, they said, reportedly trivialized...read more

4
Raja Kumari's new single 'Shook' is all fire

MUMBAI: Powerhouse rapper and GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari released her brand new single Shook that has been getting rave reviews...read more

5
Raabta singer Aditi Singh Sharma all set to release her first ever romantic single

MUMBAI: Known for being one of the singers of the popular song, Raabta, Aditi Singh Sharma, who made her Bollywood playback singing debut with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group