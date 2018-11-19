RadioandMusic
Shilpa Surroch's dream of meeting living legend Pyarelal gets fulfilled

MUMBAI: The Voice India Season 2 contestant and singer Shilpa Surroch, who became a popular name in the industry, is in happy space. She recently got an opportunity to meet the legendary Pyarelal of the famous music composer duo Laxmikant - Pyarelal at an event organised by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association.

Speaking at the event, she said, "It was a blessing to have attended the event and be in the same space as that of legendary Pyarelalji. They are such talented gems of our country that even by just listening to their music; you get to learn a lot. If I ever get an opportunity to sing for him or to work under him, it will be an honour and privilege. There are so many young musicians in the country and we all look up to the legendary Laxmikant - Pyarelal." 

The event was moderated by Salim Merchant, who was also, Shilpa’s coach during the reality show The Voice and Shilpa had a great time clicking pictures with both. She said, "I am looking at a great career in Bollywood and have a huge amount of work to do. Also, now work is not restricted to Bollywood music. There are ample platforms to explore music possibilities and this event was one such reason and space to meet stalwarts of Indian music."

Meanwhile, the singer has sung for films Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat, Black Bud, Murari Mad Gentleman, Game over, Mirror Game and Vikram Bhatt's shows.

