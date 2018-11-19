RadioandMusic
People in India should realize the importance of sound mixing: Sound designer and re-recording mixer AjayKumar

MUMBAI: Sound Designer and re-recording mixer AjayKumar has been associated with the film industry for about 20 years now. In this time duration, he has been part of more than 300 films. In 2012, Indian Panorama selected five films, which are mixed by him. He was associated with many national award-winning films, international festival films and Bollywood films. With a humongous journey, AjayKumar gives us insights on the same.

On being asked about his initial stages in terms of opportunities, he said, “I never faced a problem on having getting less work in my career. Hopefully, most people (directors), who have worked with me earlier, did continue working with me. Also, I had never got a negative feedback as people are liking my work and this is a big achievement for me.”

AjayKumar has worked with AR Rahman. On his experience of working with the music maestro, he mentioned, “It is always overwhelming to work with him. Very rarely, he gives a track, and when I got the opportunity, he really liked my work for Tanu Weds Manu and then many more. It was my dream to work on his track, back to back, I am getting good films. I am choosing my own films.”

In terms of challenges, AjayKumar told, “Everyday is a challenge; you have to finish it in a one particular time, which may not happen. You also face so many things, every seven months. There are also challenges to work with new people and directors.”

Lastly, AjayKumar speaks, “People in India should realize the importance of sound mixing, we should be going into an International level, we got good technicians, but we mainly struggle with the ‘time factor’. We have to finish work in a less span of time. There are so many technical things in the film industry, which people should know, people are doing sound engineering courses without even knowing what it is.”

AjayKumar explains a few categories

  • Sound Recording - Process that can happen in a recording studio or dubbing studio
  • Sound editing – A person, who puts effects and creates the ambience after which, the track comes to the Sound Engineer.
  • Sound Designer/Sound Engineer - Designing the levelling of sound based on the scene. A sound Designer has to take care of the sound balance, whether I should keep the music or not. 

Lastly, AjayKumar gives a message to all the sound designers, “This is a little different field, hence if you are genuinely interested, go for it. Only listening to music doesn’t mean you can get into this field until and unless you are interested in it. You should be ready to work hard, which the new generation is missing. I have to increase the expectation of my directors and the industry to a different level.

AjayKumar is a senior film sound designer in the country and his latest films include Andhadhun, Namaste London, 102 NOT OUT and the upcoming film Zero.

