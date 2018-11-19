Mandy Moore marries Taylor Goldsmith

MUMBAI : Actress-singer Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith married in an intimate boho-style backyard ceremony at her home here.

The This Is Us star, 34, and the musician, 33, walked down the aisle at sunset in front of just 50 guests, including Mandy's co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz, three years after meeting on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress is said to have arranged very boho nuptials with "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar" and a selection of beautiful floral arrangements.

"It was an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening. There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people," said an insider.

After the couple exchanged their "I dos", they continued the celebrations at The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Minka Kelly, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and even Mandy's former flame Wilmer Valderrama were among the famous faces who turned out for the couple's big day.

This Is Us is aired in India on Star World

(Source: IANS)