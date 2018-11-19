RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Nov 2018 16:04 |  By RnMTeam

Mandy Moore marries Taylor Goldsmith

MUMBAI : Actress-singer Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith married in an intimate boho-style backyard ceremony at her home here.

The This Is Us star, 34, and the musician, 33, walked down the aisle at sunset in front of just 50 guests, including Mandy's co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz, three years after meeting on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress is said to have arranged very boho nuptials with "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar" and a selection of beautiful floral arrangements.

"It was an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening. There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people," said an insider.

After the couple exchanged their "I dos", they continued the celebrations at The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Minka Kelly, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and even Mandy's former flame Wilmer Valderrama were among the famous faces who turned out for the couple's big day.

This Is Us is aired in India on Star World

 (Source: IANS) 

Tags
Mandy Moore Taylor Goldsmith This Is Us Milo Ventimiglia Chrissy Metz Beautiful Wilmer Valderrama Star World Minka Kelly
Related news
News | 09 Nov 2018

Demi Lovato's ex keeps her sober

MUMBAI : The Sorry not sorry hitmaker, who completed her 90-day rehab treatment for drug overdose a few days ago, is still heavily dependent on her former beau Wilmer Valderrama, to remain sober.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2018

I didn't choose right person in Ryan Adams: Mandy Moore

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Mandy Moore says getting married to Ryan Adams was not a smart decision.In an interview to Glamour, Moore opened up about her first marriage to musician Adams, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 08 Aug 2018

Kanye West set for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' appearance

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanye West will make an appearance on TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.Host Jimmy Kimmel made the announcement on Twitter, reports billboard.com.West's appearance on Thursday will be followed by an appearance by his wife Kim Kardashian West on Friday.

read more
News | 03 Aug 2018

Bazzi teams up with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Singer Bazzi has collaborated with singer Camila Cabello for the new version of his hit single "Beautiful".

read more
News | 26 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato's ex visits her in hospital

MUMBAI : Singer Demi Lovato's former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama paid a visit to her at a hospital.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Indie Music Label to take Global Music on new Heights
,

MUMBAI: After hugely successful collaborations with some of Indian music’s biggest names, Indie read more

Press Releases
MY FM hikes ad rates by 15%

MUMBAI:  India's largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers Dainik Bhaskar, Divread more

Press Releases
ALT Balaji unveils the soulful music album of its upcoming web-series 'Broken'
,

MUMBAI: ALT Balaji, known for its captivating content library of originals unveiled the music alread more

News
India Voice Fest is my small contribution to the field and my own fraternity: Darrpan Mehta

MUMBAI: They might not sing but their voices capture our hearts equally.  The voice-over or dubbread more

News
Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati attends finale of 'NE Body Can Sing' in Shillong

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is currently on a day-long-visit to Guwahatread more

top# 5 articles

1
Did Nile Rodgers snub Cheryl?

MUMBAI : Musician Nile Rodgers caused a stir on Sunday night when he seemingly snubbed singer Cheryl after her comeback performance of new single...read more

2
DJ Snake, Alan Walker to headline Sunburn 2018

MUMBAI: Big names like DJ Snake, Armin Van Buuren and Alan Walker will be performing at the upcoming 12th edition of Sunburn Festival.Presented by...read more

3
Chris Maloney recovering from depression

MUMBAI : Singer Chris Maloney has revealed his depression is ‘in remission’ following brain shock therapy.In an interview to mirror.co.uk, the The X...read more

4
Shilpa Surroch's dream of meeting living legend Pyarelal gets fulfilled

MUMBAI: The Voice India Season 2 contestant and singer Shilpa Surroch, who became a popular name in the industry, is in happy space. She recently...read more

5
Kedarnath: 'Sweetheart' sung by Dev Negi trends at #4 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The first song Kedarnath from the upcoming Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath has garnered is trending at number four...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group