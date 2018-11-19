Legendary Radio announcer Ameen Sayani shares tips for aspiring voice-over artists

MUMBAI: Six decades in the voice industry makes Ameen Sayani a legend and a role model for many aspirants. Ameen Sayani is the voice behind Binaca Geetmala on Radio Ceylon, the oldest radio station. He has also done multiple national and international radio shows. He has been conferred with Padmashree among many other awards and recognition. Starting with All India Radio, Ameen participated in English speaking shows and went on to become a part of a staggering 54,000 shows and 15,000 jingles. Recently, at the first edition of India Voice Fest, Ameen Sayani made a gracious appearance and shared commandments requires according to him in order to succeed in this field.

Satya (Truth)

Ameen Sayani emphasized on the basic fact that speaking truth and from the heart matters.

Spastha (Clarity)

The legend mentioned Harish Bhimani and Brijbhushan, his successive generation of voiceover artists when speaking of Spashtha vaani (Clear speech). He pointed out that a lot of RJs or voiceover artists are super enthusiastic on the mic, however, it is difficult to figure out, what they are announcing or selling, as their speech isn’t clear.

Swachha (Clean)

Ameen Sayani underlined the importance of clear pronunciations, enunciations when one speaks. Irrespective the language the artiste announces, the accent has to be clean and each syllable has to be heard.

Sundar (Attractive)

The maestro insisted on the importance of beauty in what we say. He said, the script has to be so attractive that every listener should be able to visualize what has been said.