Kedarnath: 'Sweetheart' sung by Dev Negi trends at #4 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The first song Kedarnath from the upcoming Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath has garnered is trending at number four on YouTube. The video has garnered over 10 million views since it dropped online and its craze among fans is increasing by leaps and bound. The video is out on the YouTube handle of Zee Music Company.

Sung by Dev Negi, the lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music is composed by. Amit Trivedi. While the background score is by Hitesh Sonik, Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya are the sound designers of the song.

Watch the video here

Set in a Muslim Mehendi ceremony setup, the song is a romantic number, where Sara and Sushant are seen bonding as they dance to the melodious tunes of the song. The song might remind you of the Yeh Ladka Haye Allah from K3G, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The music of the song, and of course the vocals, are catching up with the wedding fervour of November. Well, one can say that it is another hit song to play at weddings this year.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath is slated to release on 7 December 2018. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya kapoor.