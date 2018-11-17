RadioandMusic
News |  17 Nov 2018 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

T M Krishna to perform at Garden of Five Senses amidst controversy

MUMBAI: India doesn’t cease to produce controversy after controversy and there are times when known names are involved in it. When celebrities have a political opinion, it could backfire on their careers. The recent controversy involving one of the foremost Carnatic singers, T M Krishna is such a case.

An opinionated artiste, T M Krishna was scheduled to perform in the capital city for a concert series called, Awam ki Awaz, which is meant for artists to express their dissent through their art.  This concert will be presented by the Delhi Government and Manish Sisodia (AAP), Minister of Arts and Culture connected with the vocalist and offered to sing for them. This happened, as a reaction to Krishna’s open announcement to sing for anyone who invited him, after Airport Authorities of India Postponed his show, due to incessant trolling by right-wing people. Right-wing people are blamed for trolling the artiste by labeling him Anti-National and Urban-Naxal, given his frank opinions. The 42-year old singer is known for being a maverick genius and doesn’t fear voicing his opinions on the current issues. Even with the recent wave of #Metoo, Krishna was one of the first to urge people to ban artists whose names are involved.

“The show will now be held today at 6:30 pm at Garden of Five Senses near Saket,” said an official from arts, culture and languages department. Krishna tweeted about the event and invited everyone.

The cancellation of his concert too, received mixed reactions of his supporters and his detractors.

