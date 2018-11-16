RadioandMusic
News |  16 Nov 2018

Tomorrow Land DJ DC Salas celebrates 'The Belgian King's Day' in Mumbai, calls it an 'intense' city!

MUMBAI: The Belgian King's Day was celebrated in Mumbai with music, fashion, and food showcasing the essence of Belgium, this year, shouting loud of the theme 'From Belgium to India with Love’. DJ DC Salas, a DJ from the electronic music community formed in Belgium-Tomorrow Land, played music at the occasion, while adding the perfect vibe.

The celebration brought the DJ to India for the first time and he couldn’t be more excited, “This is my first time in India, however, unfortunately, I am here for a span of only four days. But of what I have seen of Mumbai, I think, it’s a very intense city.”

On being asked, what does he plan to take along the DJ said, “I found a Vinyl shop and will be taking along many records of Indian music. This is why I love travelling, as it gives me a different outlook on my art.”

The event had a confluence of three streams - fashion, food, and music. On this, DJ Salas exclaimed, “For me, personally, it’s something pretty awesome, as I love all three; but Music is my most favourite and the main one. Also, I think it’s a great opportunity to illustrate the Belgian culture in India.”

Considering the set-up at this celebration was cosier, DJ played more of disco songs, “I usually go by the vibe of the audience and the kind of response I am getting at that very instant.”

Tomorrow Land, a music community that has found global recognition in a very less time and DJ Salas is a part of it. “What I like about Tomorrow Land is that the audience is there to listen to good music and they are open. I am not a big name in the list of musicians but my music was loved and appreciated,” he signed off.

