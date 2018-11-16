Motion picture: Guru Randhawa's upcoming song trends prior to release?

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is popular as hit-machine in the music industry is back coming up with his new single, Tere Te. But, seems like the upcoming song has become a rage among fans even prior to its release.

The motion picture of Tere Te featuring rapper Ikka is currently trending at number 35 on YouTube. It has also garnered over three lakh fifty-eight thousand views on the online video streaming network.

The singer had earlier shared the first look poster of the much-talked about song on his social media handle.

In the motion picture, Guru can seen donning a blue outfit and ready to groove, while there are female dancers in the background. The singer had also shared a sneak peak of him practicing some dance moves for an upcoming song. Well, we will have to wait until the video is released this November to confirm if Guru will be showing some kick-ass moves in Tere Te.

Dance rehearsals for next song were crazy experience. Revealing all the details step by step ️

Get ready to Dance like never before.

First Look of upcoming single , directed by @directorgifty out soon @TSeries pic.twitter.com/gPtb9JCuZj — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) November 8, 2018

Produced by T-Series, the Tere Te has been sung by Guru, while the music has been produced by Vee and Abhijit Vaghani. It will also be exciting to see rapper Ikka featuring in the song along with the High Rated Gabru singer.

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa has also recently shot a party song with Bollywood’s serial kisser Emraan Hashmi, for the upcoming Bollywood movie, Cheat India.