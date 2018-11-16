Lyricist Prashant Ingole's feature film wins six awards at Crossover Film Festival in Virginia

MUMBAI: Bollywood lyricist Prashant Ingole, who debuted as a director with short film, Budh, has a reason to celebrate. His feature film has won six awards at the Crossover Film Festival in Virginia,

Speaking about the same, happy Prashant says, “My debut feature film, Budh has received six awards in five categories. The feeling on winning so many awards was amazing because it was bound to happen.

“The film has made be strong and thought me so many things. My life has changed in this one year,” he further adds.

The film, which talks about about women empowerment, stars Richa Chaddha, Sabina Jat, Sudeep Sarangi, Geetanjali Mishra and others.

Besides, Ingole also received Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar last month for his contribution in the field of lyrics writing.

On this, he exclaims, “It feels good when you see your mom and sisters happy, seeing you receiving the award on the dias. Renowned signers like Lata Mangeshkar, Hrudayanath Mangeshkar, Sunidhi Chauhan have received this honour at the Pune Navratra Mahotsav.”

When asked about his upcoming Bollywood projects, Prashant Ingole reveals, “They are two major projects scheduled to release early next year but won’t be able to talk about them as they are of big banners. But, I want to reveal that people are going to see loads of different colours of mine, like they saw with Pal and this might be unexpected things about my writing as they have stereotyped me as a party song writer.”

On film writing and direction projects, the lyricist signs offs, “I am writing my feature film, trying to direct Marathi film. Also, I might start my second short film on old age.”

Meanwhile, Prashant Ingole is known for penning songs for hit Bollywood films, Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom.