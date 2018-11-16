RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Nov 2018 21:37 |  By RnMTeam

Lyricist Prashant Ingole's feature film wins six awards at Crossover Film Festival in Virginia

MUMBAI:  Bollywood lyricist Prashant Ingole, who debuted as a director with short film, Budh, has a reason to celebrate. His feature film has won six awards at the Crossover Film Festival in Virginia,

Speaking about the same, happy Prashant says, “My debut feature film, Budh has received six awards in five categories. The feeling on winning so many awards was amazing because it was bound to happen.  

“The film has made be strong and thought me so many things. My life has changed in this one year,” he further adds.

The film, which talks about about women empowerment, stars Richa Chaddha, Sabina Jat, Sudeep Sarangi, Geetanjali Mishra and others.

Besides, Ingole also received Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar last month for his contribution in the field of lyrics writing.

On this, he exclaims, “It feels good when you see your mom and sisters happy, seeing you receiving the award on the dias. Renowned signers like Lata Mangeshkar, Hrudayanath Mangeshkar, Sunidhi Chauhan have received this honour at the Pune Navratra Mahotsav.”

When asked about his upcoming Bollywood projects,  Prashant Ingole reveals, “They are two major projects scheduled to release early next year but won’t be able to talk about them as they are of big banners. But, I want to reveal that people are going to see loads of different colours of mine, like they saw with Pal and this might be unexpected things about my writing as they have stereotyped me as a party song writer.”

On film writing and direction projects, the lyricist signs offs, “I am writing my feature film, trying to direct Marathi film. Also, I might start my second short film on old age.”

Meanwhile, Prashant Ingole is known for penning songs for hit Bollywood films, Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom.

Tags
Prashant Ingole lyricist Virginia Marathi film Lata Mangeshkar Hridaynath Mangeshkar Sunidhi Chauhaan Pune Bajirao Mastani Mary Kom Pal
Related news
News | 14 Nov 2018

'Love Me India' contestant Deyashini Roy confident about winning the show

MUMBAI: Love Me India contestant Deyashini Roy is quite confident about winning the show. The 14-year-old recently made this journey while speaking to Radioandmusic in an exclusive interview.

read more
News | 14 Nov 2018

Deepika Ranveer's wedding playlist, apt for every ceremony of their marriage

MUMBAI: It’s a match made in heaven. A well-poised Deepika marrying a very energetic Ranveer Singh - an event that has kept all the Bollywood fans excited for a long time. Well, it's finally happening!

read more
News | 13 Nov 2018

Songs based on Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Indian Classical music has been an inspiration for many Hindi Film songs, many of which have been chartbusters. While common people might not understand the intricacies of the song, they enjoy it nonetheless.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2018

Iconic siblings from Indian film music industry

MUMBAI: Indian Music industry has many sibling pairs, who have ruled the roost in the past and some, who are ruling currently. Let us have a look at some of the most iconic siblings, who have not necessarily worked together always. Mangeshkar Family

read more
News | 01 Nov 2018

Celebrating Aishwarya Rai's 45th Birthday with 10 of her best songs

Mumbai: Known as the most beautiful face in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only endorsed many products,but also has been a face of many characters and has lip synced to some of the most amazing songs. On her 45th birthday, let’s have a look at some of her biggest hits.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati attends finale of 'NE Body Can Sing' in Shillong

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is currently on a day-long-visit to Guwahatread more

News
Ram Week 43: Radio Mirchi gets back its throne in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In Week 43 on Ram Ratings, while Fever FM continued leading in Mumbai and Delhi, Radio Mread more

Press Releases
HDFC Life chooses Music to connect with young millennials, collaborates with Universal Music

MUMBAI: HDFC Life Insurance Company, one of India’s largest private life insurers, launched the read more

News
Netflix, Amazon Prime sued for obscene content

MUMBAI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea for removal of read more

Press Releases
Chipkoo Movement, Radio City's Children's Day initiative, urges Mumbaikars to fight for the environment

MUMBAI: This Children’s Day, Radio City continues to put the power of radio to good use by motivread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mpower Fest: Vishal-Shekhar, Armaan-Amaal, Shalmali, Yuvraj Singh and Neerja Birla pledge support to #SunoDekhoKaho campaign

MUMBAI: 5000 Mumbaikars came together at The Mpower Fest – a music concert with a bigger purpose. Popular Bollywood sensations Vishal-Shekhar,...read more

2
Our performance would demonstrate universality of Indian music: Maati Baani

MUMBAI: Kartik Shah and Nirali Kartik aka Maati Baani, one of the best musical duos, who has swayed people with their magical voices would be making...read more

3
Aadesh Shrivastava's son seeks Big B's blessings before single's launch

MUMBAI: Late singer-composer Aadesh Shrivastava's 21-year-old son Avitesh sought megastar Amitabh Bachchan's blessings ahead of the launch of his...read more

4
Tomorrow Land DJ DC Salas celebrates 'The Belgian King's Day' in Mumbai, calls it an 'intense' city!

MUMBAI: The Belgian King's Day was celebrated in Mumbai with music, fashion, and food showcasing the essence of Belgium, this year, shouting loud of...read more

5
No applications for EDM festival in Goa this December: Minister

MUMBAI: Not a single application has been received for hosting Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival in Goa this year-end, state Tourism Minister...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group