News |  16 Nov 2018 12:20 |  By RnMTeam

Jonas Blue wants to collaborate with Cheryl

MUMBAI: Superstar DJ Jonas Blue, who recorded a hit with Liam Payne, now wants to work with the One Direction star's former girlfriend, singer Cheryl on new material.

"I would love to work with Cheryl. She's an incredible talent and I love what she's doing now musically," Blue told The Sun newspaper.

Blue had earlier teamed up with Payne, whose relationship with Cheryl ended over the summer just over a year after welcoming their son Bear together, and Lennon Stella on Polaroid, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He and Payne have become good friends, and the 29-year-old producer even knows the ins and outs of the former One Direction star's fitness regime.

He added, "He's super into his fitness training. I think I saw some dumbbells in his dressing room. I have Calvin Klein pants (on my rider)."

His comments regarding a potential track with Cheryl come after Jonas heaped praise on 2015 X Factor champion Louisa Johnson, and said they have been working hard plotting her next big move.

(Source: IANS)

