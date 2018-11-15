RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Nov 2018 14:39 |  By RnMTeam

A R Rahman meets Twitter CEO

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman recently met Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, with Rahman calling it an inspiring meeting. He was joined by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh on Wednesday evening shared a photograph with Dorsey. The two are seated in a yogic position with their eyes closed. 

The Dear Zindagi star captioned the image, "Today Jack made me realise with his calm demeanour and composed, nearly meditative mindset 'that all work and no pray, would make Jack a dull boy'. Thanks for dropping in and also team Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India."

Rahman posted an image of Dorsey and himself and wrote, "Had an inspiring meeting with Jack."

The meeting between the Bollywood personalities and Dorsey took place after the Twitter official met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dorsey on Monday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and also addressed students at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi where he spoke on several issues, including the spread of misinformation on Twitter.

Dorsey also met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
A.R. Rahman Shah Rukh Khan The Dalai Lama Twitter Narendra Modi Dear Zindagi
Related news
News | 12 Nov 2018

Liam Payne prepares to lose house in California wildfire

MUMBAI: A Singer Liam Payne is afraid of losing his $10 million home in the wildfires currently devastating California.The former One Direction star took to Twitter to reveal his devastation over losing a home where so many 'memories' took place, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2018

Vishal Dadlani's reply to 'Indian Idol 10' fan, suffering from cancer, will melt your heart!

MUMBAI: Swag Se Swagat fame Vishal Dadlani recently gave a heartfelt reply on Twitter to an Indian Idol fan, who is suffering from cancer. 

read more
News | 10 Nov 2018

Halsey, John are just 'friends'

MUMBAI: Singer Halsey has silenced rumors that she is dating singer-composer John Mayer.The 24-year-old Halsey took to social media to slam the notion that if a man and a woman talk to each other, there must be something going on, reports reports abcnews.go.com.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2018

Lily Allen cancels US tour dates

MUMBAI: Singer Lily Allen has been forced to cancel two of her shows in the US this week after falling ill.Allen, 33, apologised to fans for cancelling her Chicago show on Wednesday evening as well as her Minneapolis gig on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh bereaved

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi's elder brother Amarjeet Singh died here on Monday.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
HDFC Life chooses Music to connect with young millennials, collaborates with Universal Music

MUMBAI: HDFC Life Insurance Company, one of India’s largest private life insurers, launched the read more

News
Netflix, Amazon Prime sued for obscene content

MUMBAI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea for removal of read more

Press Releases
Chipkoo Movement, Radio City's Children's Day initiative, urges Mumbaikars to fight for the environment

MUMBAI: This Children’s Day, Radio City continues to put the power of radio to good use by motivread more

Press Releases
Sony Music exclusively signs Delhi bred hip-hop label 'Artisttaan'

MUMBAI: Music giant, Sony Music known for growing the hip-hop genre in India, today announced anread more

News
BARC Week 44: MTV Beats make a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9X Jalwa has drifted to the firead more

top# 5 articles

1
Chic's Iconic Smash Hit 'Le Freak' receives an Oliver Heldens makeover on 40th anniversary of the song hitting number one in The Us!

MUMBAI: On the 40th year anniversary of CHIC’s Le Freak (1978) breaking number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Dutch DJ/house music pioneer Oliver...read more

2
Children's Day Special: Meiyang Chang was 'Maha-Shaitaan', yet 'disciplined' and 'sentimental' as a child!

MUMBAI: Singer, actor and anchor, Meiyang Chang, who is currently hosting kids music reality show, Love Me India, on &TV, is having a gala time...read more

3
Deepika Ranveer's wedding playlist, apt for every ceremony of their marriage

MUMBAI: It’s a match made in heaven. A well-poised Deepika marrying a very energetic Ranveer Singh - an event that has kept all the Bollywood fans...read more

4
Film Songs to celebrate Children's day

MUMBAI: 14 November is celebrated as Children’s Day, as it is birthday of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who used to love children....read more

5
'Love Me India' contestant Deyashini Roy confident about winning the show

MUMBAI: Love Me India contestant Deyashini Roy is quite confident about winning the show. The 14-year-old recently made this journey while speaking...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group