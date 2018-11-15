RadioandMusic
Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi collaborate with HDFC Life for 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo' song

MUMBAI: Popular singer, music producer Arjun Kanungo and singer Jonita Gandhi have collaborated with HDFC Life Insurance Company for the song, Sar Utha Ke Jiyo, a song that celebrates the spirit of today’s young generation.

Penned by Kumaar, the music of the song has been composed by Arjun Kanungo, who has sung as well as featured in the song along with Jonita Gandhi. The music is arranged as well as produced by Meghdeep Bose.

They have created a song, which talks about the young generation – planning, practising and pursuing their dreams with success and pride re-emphasizing the brand’s motto ‘Sar Utha Ke Jiyo’.

Speaking about this association, Arjun Kanungo shares, “I truly believe music can alter situations and mould minds. It is amazing how HDFC Life is using music to spread their message and I am sure the track will travel far and beyond.”

Jonita Gandhi also spoke, “I am delighted to be part of the HDFC Life campaign. The track is peppy and upbeat with a message that is so important in today’s context amongst the millennials.”

Watch the video here

The song is a part of the second edition of HDFC’s successful campaign #YoungandResponsible, which was launched today. The song reinforces the campaign’s mantra while covering the journey of the young and celebrates their choices.  The core of the song revolves around 'Pride' and magnifies the brand’s tagline - 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo'. It conveys a message about our young generation being dedicated towards their goals and showcases their plans and practicing strategies, carried out by them, in order to pursue their dreams. It aims to clear the misconception that our youth is not reckless, but responsible.

The journeys of Arjun and Jonita, who represent the young generation, will be showcased in two separate exclusive videos, highlighting the importance of practice, discipline and strong financial planning to reach their goals and attain success. 

HDFC Life has collaborated with Universal Music for this campaign, which will be seen as well as heard on digital and music streaming platforms, music channels, radio and cinema.

Meanwhile, the first video, Sar Utha Ke Jiyo has indeed come out as a youth anthem and has managed to strike a chord with the audience. The song is out on the official YouTube handle of HDFC Life

