RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Nov 2018 20:56 |  By RnMTeam

Snoop Dogg to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

MUMBAI: Rapper Snoop Dogg will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the "Who am I" singer will be honoured with the 2651st star on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", reports variety.com

Jimmy Kimmel will be on hand to honour Snoop Dogg. He will be joined by Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the stars.

"Snoop is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work. He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Snoop is also known as a pioneer of the G-funk hip-hop sub-genre, which he helped popularise along with Dr. Dre. Throughout his career, Snoop has produced chart-topping hits like Gin and Juice, Nuthin' But A ‘G' Thang, Drop It Like It's Hot, Sensual Seduction and more.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Snoop Dogg rapper
Related news
News | 14 Nov 2018

John Mayer quits drinking

MUMBAI: Singer John Mayer stopped drinking after rapper Drake's 30th birthday party because he realised he was wasting his potential.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2018

French Montana funds pre-school classrooms in Morocco

MUMBAI: Rapper French Montana has funded two pre-school classrooms in Morocco.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Ananya Birla surprise addition at Oktoberfest line-up

MUMBAI: Singer Ananya Birla will be wrapping up the ongoing Oktoberfest 2018 here with a performance with a Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Sean Kingston.The eighth edition of the beer festival began on 26 October at the D.B Ground, Campa, Panjim. 

read more
News | 15 Oct 2018

Kanye West returns to Twitter

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is back on Twitter and posted a video about mind control to mark his return on the social media platform.West deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts last week after he was criticised for a rant he gave to the Saturday Night Live audience.

read more
News | 05 Oct 2018

Snoop Dogg talks theatre debut with 'Redemption of a Dogg'

MUMBAI:  Rapper Snoop Dogg is making his debut in theatre with Redemption of a Dogg.Dogg told tmz.com about his new stage production Redemption of a Dogg in which he stars alongside Tamar Braxton. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
Netflix, Amazon Prime sued for obscene content

MUMBAI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea for removal of read more

Press Releases
Chipkoo Movement, Radio City's Children's Day initiative, urges Mumbaikars to fight for the environment

MUMBAI: This Children’s Day, Radio City continues to put the power of radio to good use by motivread more

Press Releases
Sony Music exclusively signs Delhi bred hip-hop label 'Artisttaan'

MUMBAI: Music giant, Sony Music known for growing the hip-hop genre in India, today announced anread more

News
BARC Week 44: MTV Beats make a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9X Jalwa has drifted to the firead more

Press Releases
Alexa tell Bade Chote Jokes 9XM's popular heroes Bade Chote now also on Amazon Alexa

MUMBAI: Bade-Chote have a new hangout!read more

top# 5 articles

1
Deepika Ranveer's wedding playlist, apt for every ceremony of their marriage

MUMBAI: It’s a match made in heaven. A well-poised Deepika marrying a very energetic Ranveer Singh - an event that has kept all the Bollywood fans...read more

2
Children's Day Special: Meiyang Chang was 'Maha-Shaitaan', yet 'disciplined' and 'sentimental' as a child!

MUMBAI: Singer, actor and anchor, Meiyang Chang, who is currently hosting kids music reality show, Love Me India, on &TV, is having a gala time...read more

3
Film Songs to celebrate Children's day

MUMBAI: 14 November is celebrated as Children’s Day, as it is birthday of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who used to love children....read more

4
'Love Me India' contestant Deyashini Roy confident about winning the show

MUMBAI: Love Me India contestant Deyashini Roy is quite confident about winning the show. The 14-year-old recently made this journey while speaking...read more

5
Songs based on Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Indian Classical music has been an inspiration for many Hindi Film songs, many of which have been chartbusters. While common people might not...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group