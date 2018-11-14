'Love Me India' contestant Deyashini Roy confident about winning the show

MUMBAI: Love Me India contestant Deyashini Roy is quite confident about winning the show. The 14-year-old recently made this journey while speaking to Radioandmusic in an exclusive interview.

“I am very confident that I will not only reach the finale but also win the competition,” she said.

On her Love Me India Journey, Deyashini, who hails from Kolkata exclaimed, “It has been great. I have learnt a lot during my Love Me India journey. My mentor Abhijeet Sawant gives me a lot of suggestions, which I put into practice in order to improve my Riyaaz for the show.”

She also revealed her favourite moment from the show, “My very first performance on Deewani Mastani, received a lot of compliments from Himesh Reshammiya sir. My latest performance on Didi Tera Dewar Deewana was also appreciated by all.”

“Since, we are in top 10, we all sing very nicely. Hence, the competition level amongst us has already elevated. So, I have to do a lot of riyaaz as well as practice songs,” the singer told about the level of competition.

When asked, if she always wanted to become a playback singer, the youngster revealed, “It was only when I started singing at the age of 11, I started taking interest in becoming a playback singer.”

“I am taking classical singing classes in Kolkata from Jyandeshar Sarkar (Shimanti Sarkar’s son) in Lalit Kala since past three years. My training inspired me to take playback singing seriously and do something around it,” told the talented Love Me India contestant, who loves melodious songs.

While Deyashini Roy’s favourite judges are Guru Randhawa and Himesh Reshammiya, her favourite singers are Lata Mangeshkar and Shreya Ghoshal, who is also her idol.

The singer, who is currently studying in ninth standard, also dedicated her favourite children’s song on the occasion of Children’s Day. My favourite Children’s Day special song is Dil Hai Chotasa.”

Deyashini’s life has changed after participating in Love Me India. From her famil to neighbours and school, everyone is showering her with compliments, while wishing good luck. She has also sung at various events at her school. Deyashini Roy, who also sings in Bengali has English and Mathematics as her favourite subjects.