RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Nov 2018 11:58 |  By RnMTeam

Legendary bolero singer Lucho Gatica dies

MUMBAI: Chile born legendary bolero singer Lucho Gatica, who made Mexico his home for half a century, has died, his family said. He was 90.

"Bon voyage! I love you," his son, the Mexican actor Luis Gatica, posted on social media, together with a picture of a black ribbon.

There has, however, been no cause given to his death on Tuesday.

Born in Rancagua, Chile, on 11 August 1928, Luis Enrique Gatica's career spanned over 70 years. The Chilean actor moved to Mexico in 1957.

From his adopted country he won international fame for his boleros and ballads, and recorded 13 studio albums, the last one in 2013 entitled "Historia de un Amor" (Love Story).

"I'm not afraid of death, I'm very happy," the artist told EFE in an interview on the occasion of presenting his final disc.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lucho Gatica bolero singer
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Chipkoo Movement, Radio City's Children's Day initiative, urges Mumbaikars to fight for the environment

MUMBAI: This Children’s Day, Radio City continues to put the power of radio to good use by motivread more

Press Releases
Sony Music exclusively signs Delhi bred hip-hop label 'Artisttaan'

MUMBAI: Music giant, Sony Music known for growing the hip-hop genre in India, today announced anread more

News
BARC Week 44: MTV Beats make a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9X Jalwa has drifted to the firead more

Press Releases
Alexa tell Bade Chote Jokes 9XM's popular heroes Bade Chote now also on Amazon Alexa

MUMBAI: Bade-Chote have a new hangout!read more

Press Releases
15 years and counting, Submerge to launch record label
,

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based dance music booking agency, curators and artist management company to launcread more

top# 5 articles

1
ICYMI: Sara Evans guest cohosts on The Talk (CBS)

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans traveled to Los Angeles this week where she appeared on “The Talk” (CBS) as guest cohost earlier today...read more

2
Pancham Nishad presents Nash Naubert’s Divine Mystic Flute Recital

MUMBAI: It is a great honour to be invited to play for Udayswar@Prithvi. It is here that we have the rare chance to participate in the creation of...read more

3
John Mayer quits drinking

MUMBAI: Singer John Mayer stopped drinking after rapper Drake's 30th birthday party because he realised he was wasting his potential.Mayer told...read more

4
Deepika Ranveer's wedding playlist, apt for every ceremony of their marriage

MUMBAI: It’s a match made in heaven. A well-poised Deepika marrying a very energetic Ranveer Singh - an event that has kept all the Bollywood fans...read more

5
Dua Lipa heartbroken over cancelled Abu Dhabi concert

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa is sad about the cancellation of her concert in Abu Dhabi due to extreme weather conditions.The New Rules hitmaker was due...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group