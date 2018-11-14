RadioandMusic
Film Songs to celebrate Children's day

MUMBAI: 14 November is celebrated as Children’s Day, as it is birthday of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who used to love children. Over the years, our films have celebrated the childhood on celluloid with some merry songs. Below are few of the most loved songs by children of this generation too.

Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon - Son of India

Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon is a cult song that is played even today in fancy dress competitions to school gatherings.

Main Gaaon Tum So Jao - Brahmachari

Shammi Kapoor, the lead of this film is a foster parent to orphan kids and this song is a lullaby to put the kids to sleep. And when it is Mohammad Rafi’s voice, the kids are bound to feel comfortable.

Chota Bacha Samjh Ke - Masoom

This song brings out the naughty side of any child. Aditya Narayan singing in a very mischievous tone makes the song very likeable.

Mere Paas Aon - Mr Natwarlal

A baritone voice serenading children could be intimidating but this song sung by Amitabh Bachchan is truly lovable.

Hum Bhi Agar Bacche Hote - Door Ki Awaz

A perfect starter for a child’s birthday party, this song by Mohammad Rafi, is all about merriment.

Lakdi Ki Kathi - Masoom

A young Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar and a sweet little Mini riding a toy horse and singing this song has been a favourite song for last three decades. It is composed by R D Burman

Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai - Mr India

Very similar to Brahmachari, Mr. India has the lead actor play a foster parent to orphan kids. This song is a philosophical take on life-a much needed learning for children on how to be positive in life.

Taare Zameen Par - Taare Zameen Par

This ultimate track by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and sung by Shankar Mahadevan appreciates the potential, every child has.

Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Shammi Kapoor Aditya Narayan Shankar Ehsaan Loy Shankar Mahadevan R D Burman Mohammad Rafi Children's Day
