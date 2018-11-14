Deepika Ranveer's wedding playlist, apt for every ceremony of their marriage

MUMBAI: It’s a match made in heaven. A well-poised Deepika marrying a very energetic Ranveer Singh - an event that has kept all the Bollywood fans excited for a long time. Well, it's finally happening! Ranveer and Deepika, who have starred in three and a half films till now - three of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Magnum Opuses and a special appearance by Ranveer in Finding Fanny. However, all the three magnum opuses by their mentor Sanjay Leela Bhansali has songs that are befitting for their wedding, which is happening today in Italy.

Laal Ishq - Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela

Laal Ishq is possibly the most romantic song composed in past five years in Bollywood. Composed by Bhansali himself, this song can be played when Deepika walks down the aisle.

Raam Chahe Leela - Goliyon ki Raas Leela Ram-Leela

Though pictured on Priyanka Chopra, the song is suited for their strict security and not letting out much details of the wedding to the media and the song’s lyrics are apt as they say- Ram Chahe Leela Leela Chahe Ram, Inn Dono Ke Love Mein Duniya Ka Kya Kaam? Well, but fans are waiting for some details.

Moh Rang Do Laal - Bajirao Mastani

The statuesque Deepika dancing to this beautiful track is a breathtaking visual. Ranveer would agree and would wait for his bride in a similar avatar.

Aaj Ibadat - Bajirao Mastani

As filmy as it can get, but this song should be played in the background when the much in love couple exchange vows.

Khalibali Ho Gaya Hai Dil - Padamavat

Padmavat didn’t have any scene of Ranveer and Deepika together, leave apart a song. However, this song with Ranveer’s mad energy could be perfect for his Bachelor’s party.

Ghoomar - Padmavat

Ghoomar is just the perfect way to begin a new married life for Deepika with this tuneful track. Based on a traditional music, which is played during gatherings of married women in Rajasthan.