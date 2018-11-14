Children's Day Special: Meiyang Chang was 'Maha-Shaitaan', yet 'disciplined' and 'sentimental' as a child!

MUMBAI: Singer, actor and anchor, Meiyang Chang, who is currently hosting kids music reality show, Love Me India, on &TV, is having a gala time with the kids on the show. He also revealed his childhood secrets on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Chang revealed that he was a Maha-Shaitaan kid, while being disciplined and very sentimental as a child. While he used to throw stuff from his dad’s Dental Clinique, the singer fooled his tuition teachers by making an innocent face, in order to sleep during his classes. But, Chang did have an interest in sketching comic books as a child.

Well, that was indeed notorious of Meiyang. When it comes to the show, the former Indian Idol contestant told that he was quite scared if the kids would listen to him as he is hosting a kids reality show for the first time. But, later the singer struck a good rapport with the children and rest is history.

Meanwhile, Meiyang Chang not only enjoys the time spent as well as pranks of the kids on the show, but also wished that he could sing like them.