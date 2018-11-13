RadioandMusic
News |  13 Nov 2018 17:34

'Ved' marks Ritviz's comeback album after phenomenal track 'Udd Gaye'

MUMBAI: The emergence of independent music has brought forth the best of musicians. Bacardi India has taken the initiative to foster such talent and one such artist is Ritviz. The first track by Ritviz was the phenomenal Udd Gaye under the flagship campaign called Bacardi House Party Sessions. A song that gained over million views. Now the combination has come up again with Ritviz’ debut album’s (VED) first track- Jeet, supported by Bacardi.

Ritviz shares what is to be expected from the new album after the success of Udd Gaye, “Every song can't be Udd Gaye, but I am hoping that they all find their place somewhere or the other. I've always wanted to be able to release my music on my own channel and that's finally happening, so yeah - go check out VED!”

Continuing and sharing his insights about the album, Ritviz says, “I was six when I started learning classical singing and production came at 12, so, eventually most of my teenage life was spent making beats and melodies. But singing on my own tunes has always been the ultimate dream. So I’ve spent almost four years working on these songs. There are at least 20 songs, but my manager said we have to pick the top eighth. So at this point, we're just hoping that our point of view is good.”

Watch video here

As much as Independent musicians enjoy the freedom of creativity, they would need a support to nurture their dreams and that exactly where Bacardi India comes into the picture, “I think they've solved the problem for a lot of independent musicians. In the absence of a proper distribution network, everybody wants to be able to create and sustain their own channel so that they can release music as and when they want because I think making music as per a schedule is not always possible. They've been working with music and live events for a long time and really understand what all goes into doing this.”

And lastly, the singer is grateful for the sheer love and appreciation showed by audiences for Udd Gaye, “I was hoping people would like it and thankfully they did. I'm definitely relieved!”

