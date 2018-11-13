MUMBAI: Indian Classical music has been an inspiration for many Hindi Film songs, many of which have been chartbusters. While common people might not understand the intricacies of the song, they enjoy it nonetheless. Let’s have a look at six memorable songs based on Indian Classical Music raagas.

Hai Rama - Dusk melody Puriyadhanashri - Rangeela

The extremely sensuous song picturized on Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff is tuned to the dusk melody, Puriyadhanshri. Kudos to composer A R Rahman, for seamlessly merging percussion and melody in this song. Also, the baritone voice of Hariharan and feminine voice of Swarnalata, brings in the much-required sensuality in the song.

Albela Sajaan - Raag Ahir Bhairav - Hum Dil Chuke Hian Sanam

The lyrics of this song are retained of a traditional composition in a morning Raag-Ahir Bhairav. A beautifully pictured song with a backdrop of Salman Khan and Aishwariya Rai’s on-screen romance, this song is sung by Sarangi legend Ustad Sultan Khan, Kavita Krishnamoorthy, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Mora Man Darpan - Raag Darbari - Kajal

Meena Kumari songs have mostly been poignant and pensive and this one is no different. Composed in Darbari, a raag usually sung post twilight; this song is sung by Asha Bhosale and composed by Ravi.

Morni Baga Ma – Raag Maand - Lamhe

Sridevi dancing in picturesque Rajasthan desert to this folk tune is a visual not to be forgotten. Composed by the duo Shiv-Hari, two veteran classical musicians, this song is aptly tuned to a very local raag Maand and Lata Mangeshkar’s voice gives complete justice to it.

Ek Shenshah Ne – Morning melody Lalit - Leader

A love song with the befitting backdrop of Taj Mahal is as romantic as it could get. Composed in an early morning melody, Lalit, the song is sung by Mohammad Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar.

Tu Jahaan Jahaan Chaelga - Raag Nand - Mera Saaya

Yet again an iconic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar composed in the Raag Nand.

Pal Do Pal Ka Saath Humara -Raag Kedar - The Burning Train

Qawaalis are usually are not confined to Raagas, but this qawalli is set to the notes of early evening Raaga Kedar. Composed by the maverick R D Burman, this song has the choicest of lyrics too and sung by the inimitable Asha Bhosale and Mohammad Rafi.