My experience with TEDxGateway has been very good: Tao Issaro

MUMBAI: Tao Issaro, an Indian Australian percussionist, composer and music producer has performed over 1000 performances in 30 countries since the age of nine. Born into the artistic tribe of the Daksha Sheth Dance Company, he has developed a unique and dynamic live performance language over the years and is continuing to work on this in India and Australia.

While now Tao Issaro steps into with TEDxGateway happening at 2 December at the DOME (NSCI Mumbai).sharing his real-life stories and a lot more. On asked about his association with TEDxGateway, he said, “I have been invited to perform at TEDxGateway 2018 alongside Maati Baani and musicians from across the world. While my experience with them has been very good, I'm not a speaker so I haven't had to do too much preparation.”

Furthermore he speaks about his upcoming projects, “In 2018 Tao has been appointed as music director and associate director in Ochre Contemporary Dance Company’s latest show Kwangkan (Sand) which toured for 6 weeks to remote and regional communities in Western Australia and is set to premiere at the Perth International Arts Festival (Australia) in February 2019. Tao and sister Isha are developing a new show under the banner Siblinks.”

The show would aim to develop and amalgamate the skill sets of aerial dance, Indian contemporary dance, physical theatre and percussion into a new exciting show that is in work to be toured in India and Australia 2020.