News |  13 Nov 2018 18:05 |  By RnMTeam

John Legend emotional while honouring wife

MUMBAI: Musician John Legend cried while honouring his model-wife Chrissy Teigen at Glamour's 2018 Women of the Year Awards which took place at Spring Studios here.

Legend on Monday presented Teigen with The Influencer Award, and he had a few things to say about the cookbook author before giving her the trophy, reports aceshowbiz.com

Explaining why people couldn't help but adore Teigen, Legend said, "The number one comment I get from people who used to be my fans is how much they love Chrissy. She gets bigger cheers than I do at my own concerts. They love her!"

On her impact in the world, Legend credited social media for allowing the Lip Sync Battle co-host to show who she really is because that would be impossible if she were filtered by publicists and handlers.

He noted that Teigen's biggest impact may be the way she proves that just by being the person you are, unapologetically, you can make a difference.

The All Of Me hitmaker got teary-eyed towards the end of his lengthy speech, telling his wife, "Well, I'm here to say that you belong here. I think it has become very clear to Glamour magazine and too many millions of people around the world that you are more than worthy of this honour tonight."

Teigen then took the stage to receive the award, and said she was blown away by her singer husband's emotional speech.

"John didn't even cry when I was giving birth," she jokingly told the crowd, calling him the most incredible husband on the planet.

(Source: IANS)

