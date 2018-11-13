RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Nov 2018 13:19 |  By RnMTeam

Film music dominance reducing Indian singers' chance to make music from the heart: Ricky Kej

Ricky Kej
Ricky Kej

MUMBAI: Ricky Kej, an ardent environmentalist and India's youngest Grammy winner, says while Indian music has always been recognised internationally, what concerns him is how, with the dominance of film music, composers and singers are now rarely making music from the heart.

"Indian music has always been recognised internationally. Thanks to greats like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Alla Rakha and others who took Indian music to a level of international recognition.

"Some of the greatest music in history has stemmed out of these spectacular collaborations. I thank these legends for making the way for musicians like me to showcase to the rest of the world. I am also very grateful for all the collaborations I am able to have with hundreds of musicians from different parts of the world," Kej told IANS in an e-mail.

"What actually concerns me is the music scene in India. With the dominance of film music in India, composers and singers are very rarely making music from the heart that is based on their own philosophies and beliefs.

"A majority of the music that is being created is commissioned to them and not made from the heart. Musicians are not making music pro-actively, they are told what kind of music to make by a director or a producer. Whereas I believe in creating music that defines me as a person, and what I want to communicate to the rest of the world through my art," added the singer-musician, whose album Winds Of Samsara won the Best New Age Album trophy at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in 2015.

Kej, whose repertoire of work consists of 15 studio albums released internationally, over 3,500 commercials and three feature films, has dedicated his life and music to creating environmental consciousness. He has performed all over the world, including thrice at the UN General Assembly.

He recently performed at the prestigious Palais Des Nations, UN headquarters in Geneva, on October 31, for the Breathe Life Concert for a Healthy People-Healthy Planet. It was a part of the first World Health Organisation Global Conference on Air Pollution and Health.

Asked how he sees the exchange of Indian and Western music, he said: "When I collaborate musically with other artistes across the globe, we are not only collaborating on music, but we are also collaborating on our traditions, cultures, languages, beliefs, issues, solutions and more."

"Many times we do not understand a word of each other's languages, so much so that we do not even understand sign language. This is because our reference points itself (are) very different. But the moment we start playing music and collaborating, we immediately get the sense of the emotion that the other artiste is trying to convey and we play along in harmony. This is the power of music! It goes beyond borders," he said.

His current engagements include spending a lot of time focusing on children.

"If we speak about creating a more environmentally conscious society, then we need to start with the children. I have created a musical education programme for children called the My Earth Songs," he said.

My Earth Songs is a set of universal songs for children about the planet inspired by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Everyone needs to play their part to help reach these goals. As musicians, we use our art to... spread awareness about them. Our audience will sing our songs, and keep humming them many times a day. One goal will catch their attention, followed by another, and another, becoming a topic for conversation that will build into a cause for action," said Kej.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ricky Kej My Earth Songs Winds of Samsara Pandit Ravi Shankar Ustad Alla Rakha
Related news
News | 13 Oct 2018

Legendary musician Annapurna Devi passes away

MUMBAI: Padmabhushan award winner legendary Indian classical musician Annapurna Devi breathe her last, in the wee hours of this morning in Mumbai. She was admitted in Breach Candy hospital owing to various health issues and was in her early 90s at the time of her death. 

read more
News | 17 Aug 2018

The musical side of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

MUMBAI: The 10th Prime Minister of independent India, a statesman, an orator par excellence ,a poet and a music connoisseur, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee left the world at the age of 93. His poems have been an inspiration for many.

read more
News | 15 Aug 2018

Celebration of Indian musicians on 72nd Independence Day

MUMBAI: India attained freedom 72 years ago from the British Rule. Within the next few years, India saw a rapid structuring of a system and this system included an award hierarchy to acknowledge the civilians who have done a phenomenal job in their field of work.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2018

New label HariSongs to promote Indian classical music

MUMBAI: The George Harrison Estate has launched their new label, HariSongs, a platform to promote Indian classical music.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2018

91st Birthday of living legend Vidushi Annapurna Devi

MUMBAI: Some are born artists, and Annapurna Devi is one of those. An innate musicality, aura of an enigma and genius unparalleled, born as Roshanara Khan to the father of Maihar Gharana, Baba Allauddin Khan, she was a prodigy from the word go.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Chipkoo Movement, Radio City's Children's Day initiative, urges Mumbaikars to fight for the environment

MUMBAI: This Children’s Day, Radio City continues to put the power of radio to good use by motivread more

Press Releases
Sony Music exclusively signs Delhi bred hip-hop label 'Artisttaan'

MUMBAI: Music giant, Sony Music known for growing the hip-hop genre in India, today announced anread more

News
BARC Week 44: MTV Beats make a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9X Jalwa has drifted to the firead more

Press Releases
Alexa tell Bade Chote Jokes 9XM's popular heroes Bade Chote now also on Amazon Alexa

MUMBAI: Bade-Chote have a new hangout!read more

Press Releases
15 years and counting, Submerge to launch record label
,

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based dance music booking agency, curators and artist management company to launcread more

top# 5 articles

1
Iconic siblings from Indian film music industry

MUMBAI: Indian Music industry has many sibling pairs, who have ruled the roost in the past and some, who are ruling currently. Let us have a look at...read more

2
Inspired by India, DJ Robin Schulz shoots video for his next single 'Speechless' feat. Erika Sirola

MUMBAI: German DJ and producer will unleash his brand-new single Speechless on November 16 worldwide, featuring upcoming Finnish artist Erika Sirola...read more

3
Songs based on Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Indian Classical music has been an inspiration for many Hindi Film songs, many of which have been chartbusters. While common people might not...read more

4
'Ved' marks Ritviz's comeback album after phenomenal track 'Udd Gaye'

MUMBAI: The emergence of independent music has brought forth the best of musicians. Bacardi India has taken the initiative to foster such talent and...read more

5
John Legend emotional while honouring wife

MUMBAI: Musician John Legend cried while honouring his model-wife Chrissy Teigen at Glamour's 2018 Women of the Year Awards which took place at...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group