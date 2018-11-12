RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Nov 2018 19:17 |  By RnMTeam

Neil Young slams Trump over California wildfire

MUMBAI: Canadian rock legend Neil Young has criticised US President Donald Trump for his "gross mismanagement" comment regarding the California wildfire.

The wildfire is currently raging in northern and southern California and has claimed Young's home, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

He broke the news with a post on the Neil Young Archives, in which he blasted Trump's reluctance to act on climate change and for the president's steadfast denial of scientific evidence.

Young wrote: "We are vulnerable because of climate change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it."

Los Angeles County firefighters attack flames approaching the Salvation Army camps in Malibu Creek State Park during the Woolsey Fire on November 10 near Malibu.

Local residents "are up against something bigger than we have ever seen," he continued.

"It's too big for some to see at all. Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives. I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another," he further added.

Young, a Canadian citizen can't vote in US elections, but he remains a tireless campaigner on environmental issues. He has maintained the years-long rift with Trump. 

The rocker's post references Trump's controversial tweet which blamed "gross mismanagement" for the devastating wildfire, which have displaced hundreds of thousands of Californians. 

Trump's comment has been condemned by a wave of professionals from the music community, including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, John Legend and entrepreneur Scooter Braun. 

Young concluded his open letter by saying, "Imagine a leader who defies science, saying these solutions shouldn't be part of his decision-making on our behalf. Imagine a leader who cares more for his own, convenient option than he does for the people he leads. Imagine an unfit leader. Now imagine a fit one."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Neil Young Rock legend Canadian Katy Perry Lady Gaga John Legend California Trump
Related news
News | 12 Nov 2018

Liam Payne prepares to lose house in California wildfire

MUMBAI: A Singer Liam Payne is afraid of losing his $10 million home in the wildfires currently devastating California.The former One Direction star took to Twitter to reveal his devastation over losing a home where so many 'memories' took place, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more
News | 05 Nov 2018

John Legend joins 'Le Brio' remake

MUMBAI: French producer Dimitri Rassam is joining forces with Mike Jackson and singer John Legends banner Get Lifted Film Company to produce the US remake of Le Brio, the Cesar-nominated comedy-drama.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2018

Popular Marathi track 'Galavar Khali' to release in a new avatar

MUMBAI: Way before Ajay - Atul made their mark Pan India, the duo composed smashing hits in their mother tongue, Marathi. One of the most famous albums was Bedhundh, released in 2003, for the leading music label, Sagarika Music.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2018

'A Star is Born' soundtrack tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart

MUMBAI : The soundtrack of singer-actress Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born made its debut at number one position on Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2018

How Cooper changed Lady Gaga's life

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga has learnt a lot while working with actor-director Bradley Cooper, and says it has changed her life.Gaga worked with Cooper in A Star Is Born, which is based on the eponymous 1937 film. 

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Alexa tell Bade Chote Jokes 9XM's popular heroes Bade Chote now also on Amazon Alexa

MUMBAI: Bade-Chote have a new hangout!read more

Press Releases
15 years and counting, Submerge to launch record label
,

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based dance music booking agency, curators and artist management company to launcread more

Press Releases
Magic 106.4 FM adds real magic to Diwali for its listeners

MUMBAI: Lights, celebrations and lots of sweets; it’s Diwali fervor and happiness all around.read more

News
Digital platform is world of expanding possibility: Andy Serkis

MUMBAI: With Mowgli, a darker adaptation of the classic tale The Jungle Book rread more

Press Releases
International Radio Festival Malta 2018 round up

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of the International Radio Festival (IRF) took place at in the Europearead more

top# 5 articles

1
Darshan Raval's chartbusters trends at no one and two

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has all the reason to celebrate this festive season as his two chartbusters Chogada Tara from Love Yatri and Kamariya...read more

2
Usha Uthup to make an appearance at 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: The top 7 contestants of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a musical journey through their tribute...read more

3
Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill's 'Nikle Currant' crosses 100 million views!

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill’s debut collaboration Nikle Currant has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube. Sung by Neha and...read more

4
Armaan and Amaal's rocking performance at Mpower Fest 2018 for a cause

MUMBAI: Brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik set ablaze the stage of Mpower Fest 2018, yesterday in Mumbai.  The event was organised by Neerja...read more

5
Iconic siblings from Indian film music industry

MUMBAI: Indian Music industry has many sibling pairs, who have ruled the roost in the past and some, who are ruling currently. Let us have a look at...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group