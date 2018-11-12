Neil Young slams Trump over California wildfire

MUMBAI: Canadian rock legend Neil Young has criticised US President Donald Trump for his "gross mismanagement" comment regarding the California wildfire.



The wildfire is currently raging in northern and southern California and has claimed Young's home, reports hollywoodreporter.com.



He broke the news with a post on the Neil Young Archives, in which he blasted Trump's reluctance to act on climate change and for the president's steadfast denial of scientific evidence.



Young wrote: "We are vulnerable because of climate change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it."



Los Angeles County firefighters attack flames approaching the Salvation Army camps in Malibu Creek State Park during the Woolsey Fire on November 10 near Malibu.



Local residents "are up against something bigger than we have ever seen," he continued.



"It's too big for some to see at all. Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives. I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another," he further added.



Young, a Canadian citizen can't vote in US elections, but he remains a tireless campaigner on environmental issues. He has maintained the years-long rift with Trump.



The rocker's post references Trump's controversial tweet which blamed "gross mismanagement" for the devastating wildfire, which have displaced hundreds of thousands of Californians.



Trump's comment has been condemned by a wave of professionals from the music community, including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, John Legend and entrepreneur Scooter Braun.



Young concluded his open letter by saying, "Imagine a leader who defies science, saying these solutions shouldn't be part of his decision-making on our behalf. Imagine a leader who cares more for his own, convenient option than he does for the people he leads. Imagine an unfit leader. Now imagine a fit one."

(Source: IANS)